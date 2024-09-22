Dr. Joyelle Clarke Presents at UN General Assembly, Advocates for Equity, Justice, and Self-Determination

:



Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment in St. Kitts and Nevis, delivered a powerful presentation at the United Nations General Assembly, making a significant contribution to the ongoing global dialogue at the #SummitOfTheFuture.

In a social media post reflecting on her participation, Dr. Clarke shared her vision for a brighter future:

“This #SummitOfTheFuture is our moment to pivot into a survivable tomorrow, presenting an opportunity to pause and reflect on our collective histories, and recalibrate our course towards the shared goals of equity, justice and self-determination as promised in the UN Charter.”

Her remarks highlighted the urgency of global cooperation in addressing the pressing challenges of climate change, sustainable development, and human rights. Dr. Clarke emphasized the importance of reflecting on past experiences to guide future actions, urging world leaders to remain committed to the values of the UN Charter and the sustainable progress of all nations.

Dr. Clarke’s presentation not only showcased the voice of small island nations like St. Kitts and Nevis but also amplified the call for tangible action toward equity and justice for all, especially in the face of environmental and socio-economic challenges.

Her address was met with positive responses from delegates, with many acknowledging the vital role of small island developing states in shaping a sustainable and equitable global future. As St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advocate for international cooperation, Dr. Clarke’s presentation stands as a beacon of the nation’s leadership on the world stage.