GUYANA ERUPTS IN FLAMES: DOUBLEDAY HOTEL AND OWNER’S HOME TORCHED AFTER BODY OF MISSING 11-YEAR-OLD ADRIANNA YOUNGE FOUND IN HOTEL POOL

TUSCHEN, GUYANA — Rage has erupted into an inferno in the quiet community of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, as angry villagers torched the Double Day Hotel after the lifeless body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge was discovered in the hotel’s pool — less than 24 hours after she went missing.

Buildings ablaze. Vehicles destroyed. A community in mourning. A nation demanding answers.

Adrianna, a bright young girl who had just completed her National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), had been enjoying a family outing at the hotel on Wednesday afternoon with her grandmother and other relatives. She was last seen around 1:02 PM.

But by Thursday morning, the unthinkable became a grim reality: her body was found floating in the pool of the same hotel — a harrowing discovery made only after mounting pressure forced the police to conduct a full search of the premises.

The case took a sharp turn when initial police reports falsely claimed Adrianna had left the hotel and entered a motorcar, casting doubt and confusion over the timeline and search effort. Her family, distraught and desperate, had pleaded for assistance, only to be left with silence and inaction.

When news broke that Adrianna had been inside the hotel grounds all along — her body found just feet from where she vanished — outraged residents took justice into their own hands.

They stormed the Double Day Hotel, setting it ablaze, and turned their fury toward the home of the hotel’s owner, located three streets away, burning that as well. Vehicles parked nearby were also engulfed in flames as chaos gripped the streets.

Police have launched an investigation into both the mysterious death of Adrianna Younge and the widespread destruction that has since unfolded. But for many in Tuschen, the damage — both emotional and physical — has already been done.

A candlelight vigil is expected, but the flames of anger still rage.

Who failed Adrianna Younge? Who’s responsible for her death — and the cover-up that followed?

The people of Tuschen want justice. And they’re not waiting patiently.

