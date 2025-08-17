Want to Become an Officer of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force? Apply Now!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 17, 2025 — The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has officially opened its doors to new recruits, inviting motivated and dedicated men and women to apply and serve the Federation with honour.

If you are between the ages of 18 and 34 years, this is your opportunity to join the nation’s principal law enforcement agency and contribute to protecting peace and security across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Competitive Benefits and Career Development

According to the RSCNPF, officers enjoy competitive salaries, job security, and professional growth opportunities. Benefits include study leave after five years of service, ongoing training and development, and the chance to make a meaningful impact through community service and public safety.

The Force’s latest recruitment campaign emphasizes discipline, service, and integrity:

“If you are disciplined, community-minded, and ready to make a difference, apply today,” the advertisement stated. “Be the change. Serve with pride. Protect with honour.”

Interested applicants may apply via email at forcepersonneloffice@police.kn or eartha.carey@gov.kn, or call 465-2241 ext. 4217/4279 for more information.

A Force with Deep Roots

The RSCNPF has a proud history of service to the Federation. Before its establishment on January 1, 1960, law enforcement was managed by the Antigua-based “B” Division of the Leeward Islands Police Force, formed in 1874, which oversaw security in territories including St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, Montserrat, Dominica, and the British Virgin Islands.

In 1966, during her visit to the then colony of St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II conferred the prestigious “Royal” title upon the Force, in recognition of its exceptional service. Following Anguilla’s separation, the police body adopted the name it bears today: Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Safeguarding the Nation

Today, the RSCNPF’s mandate extends beyond traditional law enforcement. Its responsibilities include crime prevention, investigation, traffic management, community engagement, and public safety. The Force continues to evolve to meet modern security challenges, investing in training, technology, and international cooperation to remain effective and trusted.

By fostering partnerships with local communities, government agencies, and global allies, the RSCNPF continues its mission of safeguarding lives, upholding the law, and maintaining peace throughout the Federation.

Now, the call is out for a new generation of officers to step forward. If you have the dedication, discipline, and drive to serve, this is your chance to help shape the future of law enforcement in St. Kitts and Nevis.