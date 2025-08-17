Double Triumph for Sheba Russhell Williams: Daughter Wins Taiwan Scholarship, Son Becomes First LOAF Scholar from Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts – August 16, 2025 — Friday, August 15th, was no ordinary day for proud mother Sheba Russhell Williams. It was a day of double celebration and emotional triumph, as two of her children embarked on life-changing journeys of excellence and opportunity — each writing a story of resilience and achievement that will inspire generations.

From Near Tragedy to Triumph: Khaiana’s Journey

For Khaiana Williams, now 19, the path to this moment has been anything but easy. At just 10 years old, while attending a private school in Nevis, she suffered a life-threatening accident during a school calypso show when she came into contact with a live electrical wire.

Her mother recalls:

“She sustained a fracture to a bone in her face that initially went undetected. As the months passed, the condition worsened and calcified, which led to her first surgery in December 2016. By 2017, we discovered that the injury had developed into a tumor that was later removed during surgery overseas.”

Despite long periods away from the classroom due to medical treatment, Khaiana pressed on academically. Transferred to Montessori Academy, she not only excelled but graduated as Top Girl of her class, earning awards for Excellence in Language Arts, the Premier’s Award, and more.

Her journey continued with distinction at Nevis International Secondary School and later Verchilds High School, where she graduated in 2023 with 12 CXC passes and over 16 awards, including ranking #2 in the Federation for Office Administration and #7 in Integrated Science.

At the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), she pursued Natural Science and conquered all 10 CAPE units in 2025.

Today, Khaiana proudly stands as one of the 28 recipients of the 2025 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship, where she will study Dentistry with a specialization in Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery — a calling deeply rooted in her own survival story.

Youngest Scholar from Nevis: Khalen Jeffers

But as fate would have it, Sheba’s joy doubled the same day. Her 11-year-old son, Khalen Jeffers, achieved a groundbreaking milestone by becoming the first student from Nevis to receive a scholarship from the New York-based Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF).

Khalen’s academic journey began at just three years old in Nevis, continued briefly in St. Lucia, and later brought him back home, where he graduated from the Ivor Walters Primary School. His brilliance saw him finish a year ahead of his peers, graduating as the youngest in his class, all while earning multiple awards including the Premier’s Award.

On Friday, as Khaiana stood tall at Palms Court Gardens with her fellow Taiwan scholars, Sheba received news that Khalen, too, would embark on an extraordinary path with LOAF’s support — cementing his place as a pioneer for Nevisian students.

A Mother’s Pride, A Nation’s Inspiration

For Sheba Russhell Williams, August 15th will forever be etched in memory as the day two of her children turned their dreams into destiny.

“Today, I am beyond proud. One daughter who turned pain into purpose, and one son who is breaking barriers at just 11 years old. This is a blessing I will cherish forever.”

From tragedy to triumph, the Williams family’s story is one of perseverance, academic brilliance, and unshakable faith — proof that no setback can dim the light of determination.