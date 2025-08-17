Businessman Wins Court Case, Yet Union Still Holding His Security Deposit Hostage

“I

⚖️ Labour Union Humiliated in Court Battle ⚖️

Defendant Troy Liburd Wins Case — Still Owed $3,000 While Ordered to Pay Union’s Lawyer $2,000

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The credibility of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union has taken a devastating hit after the organization dragged local businessman Troy Liburd to court in a bitter rental dispute — and lost.

In a stunning reversal, Liburd, who stood as the defendant, represented himself and successfully proved that he was not in arrears as the Union alleged. The Union had attempted to hit him with a claim nearing EC$60,000, but the Magistrate threw cold water on their case, ruling that Liburd was in fact paid up until June 30, 2025.

The Court’s Findings

The court acknowledged receipts showing Liburd had consistently met his obligations, and it further recognized that he had invested heavily in renovations on the property, turning a rodent-infested, garbage-laden space into a functional and upgraded commercial premises.

After offsetting rent against the renovations, the Magistrate determined that Liburd was actually owed EC$3,000 upon vacating the premises in June.

And yet, in a baffling twist, the court also ordered Liburd to pay EC$2,000 in costs to the Union’s attorney, despite his outright victory.

“I still don’t understand how I won the case, proved my payments, proved my renovations, and yet I’m ordered to pay their lawyer $2,000. Meanwhile, they haven’t returned the $3,000 that’s mine,” Liburd told SKN Times.

A Union in Embarrassment

Despite the ruling, months have passed and Liburd has not received a cent of the money the court determined was his. Nor has he received so much as an apology from the Union, which has remained silent since its humiliating defeat.

The irony is glaring:

A businessman who improved the Union’s property is now being stonewalled.

A Union that lost its case has yet to comply with the very judgment issued against it.

has yet to comply with the very judgment issued against it. And a court order leaves the victor scratching his head as to why he must pay the legal fees of the organization that failed to prove its claim.

Hard Work vs. Hardball Tactics

Photographs show Liburd personally sanding, repainting, and restoring the building, making it far more usable than the dilapidated state in which he first received it. The receipts and lease agreement back his claim.

“I didn’t expect it to come to this. If I didn’t have my receipts, I would’ve been forced to pay them tens of thousands of dollars I never owed. Haven’t they embarrassed themselves enough?” Liburd said.

The Bigger Question

For an institution once seen as the guardian of fairness and justice in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Trades & Labour Union now stands accused of harassment, mismanagement, and failing to uphold the very principles it preaches.

If a Union can treat a small business owner in this way, what confidence should workers have that their rights will be defended?

A defendant won his case, yet still hasn’t received his money. The silence of the Union speaks volumes.