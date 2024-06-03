FORMER PM AND NATIONAL HERO DR. KENNEDY SIMMONDS CONGRATULATES NATASHA GREY-BROOKES ON HISTORIC ELECTION AS PAM LEADER

In a landmark moment for the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and St. Kitts, Natasha Grey-Brookes has been elected as the first female leader of the party. Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, former PAM leader, first Prime Minister, and the only living National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Grey-Brookes in a message that highlights the significance of this achievement.

Sir Simmonds wrote:

“Dear Natasha,

Congratulations on your historic election as the first female leader of the People’s Action Movement in St. Kitts! This significant achievement marks a monumental step forward in our nation’s progress towards gender equality and inclusivity.

Our Party, PAM, continues to lead the way. It was PAM that produced the first female to be elected to parliament, Dame Constance Mitcham. Dame Constance also became the first Minister of Women’s Affairs in the Eastern Caribbean. You would recall that PAM was the first party to elect a female Chairperson, Cyndie Demming.

Of equal significance, one would recall the People’s Action Movement, as far back as 1971, fielded the very first female, Mary Charles-George, to ever contest a national election. Our record in striving for greater gender equality in politics and all spheres of life is unmatched but admirable.

With your election, you have widened the opening of the door for other female leaders to emerge, not only in our party but nationally.

I also offer my sincere congratulations to the other officers elected at Sunday’s Caucus, especially those new to the executive leadership. I encourage you to work as a team in the best interest of not only the Party but the country.

Let us also learn from past experiences and be guided by principles and actions that work in our collective interests. Always be reminded of our country’s motto: “Country above self”.

Your leadership and dedication to public service have undoubtedly inspired many, and we are confident that your tenure will bring positive change and continued development to our community.

We look forward to supporting and witnessing your success as you lead with vision, strength, and integrity.

Best regards,

Kennedy Simmonds”

This historic election signifies a new chapter for PAM and for the political landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis, reinforcing the party’s long-standing commitment to gender equality and inclusive leadership.