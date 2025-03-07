Damion Hobson Re-elected Chairman of Bank of Nevis

Charlestown, Nevis, (6h March, 2025)-The Board of Directors of The Bank of Nevis Limited has commenced its new term with the re-election of Mr. Damion Hobson as Chairman.

Mr. Hobson’s continued leadership was confirmed during a board meeting on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the bank’s headquarters on Main Street, Nevis.

“With this renewed mandate, our collective focus—together with our CEO and management team—will be on expanding our market presence in St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean while maintaining our leadership position in Nevis,” said Mr. Hobson.

He further emphasized the Board’s commitment to supporting CEO Denrick Liburd and his team in strengthening the institution. “As we grow, we will continue to empower our citizens by providing financial solutions that enable them to build homes, pursue educational opportunities, start businesses, and enhance their overall quality of life,” he added.

During the meeting, Ms. Jessica Boncamper was also re-elected as Deputy Chairman, reaffirming her pivotal role in the bank’s governance.

At the Bank’s Annual General Meeting held on February 27, 2025, at Occasions conference facility, shareholders welcomed Mr. Christopher Louard as the newest addition to the Board. He replaces Ms. Clydella Hanley, who did not seek re-election.

The full composition of the Board of Directors is as follows:

Damion Hobson – Chairman

Jessica Boncamper – Deputy Chairman

Laurie Lawrence

Adrian Daniel

Rawlinson Isaac

Sonia Williams

Joseph Herbert

Leon Charles

Jessica Ferdinand-Phipps

Christopher Louard

Rawlinson Isaac Adrian Daniel Leon Charles Joseph Herbert Sonia Williams Laurie Lawrence Damion Hobson – Chairman Jessica Boncamper – Deputy Chairman Christopher Louard

Reflecting on the bank’s remarkable journey, Mr. Hobson noted that while it started with just a quarter-million dollars nearly four decades ago, it has since grown into a major financial institution valued at over one billion dollars.

“The Bank of Nevis is no longer a small bank,” he declared. “We are a strong, growing institution with even greater potential for expansion and development.”The Board reaffirmed its commitment to enriching lives, fostering economic growth, and ensuring prosperity for the people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

As The Bank of Nevis approaches its 40th anniversary, Chairman Hobson revealed that a special committee will soon be formed to plan a series of commemorative events. Established in 1985, the Bank remains steadfast in its mission to drive financial empowerment and economic progress for the nation.