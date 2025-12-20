Lashaunda Nisbett Earns MSc in Accounting and Finance, Marking a Powerful New Chapter of Professional Excellence





In a moment of pride not only for her family but for the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community, has successfully completed her Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Accounting and Finance from , United Kingdom.

This outstanding academic achievement is a testament to Nisbett’s unwavering dedication, discipline, and commitment to continuous self-improvement. Balancing demanding professional responsibilities while pursuing postgraduate studies is no small feat, and her success reflects resilience, focus, and a clear vision for excellence.

Currently serving as an Auditor at the , Nisbett has steadily built an impressive professional profile rooted in integrity, precision, and accountability. Her academic journey—from earning a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management to now securing a Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance—demonstrates a deliberate and strategic pursuit of mastery in her field.

Beyond the qualification itself, this milestone positions Nisbett at the forefront of emerging leaders in finance, audit, risk management, and forensic accounting—areas that are increasingly vital to national development, corporate governance, and financial transparency. Her recent certification in forensic accounting further underscores her forward-thinking approach and readiness to meet modern financial challenges head-on.

At a time when St. Kitts and Nevis continues to champion education, skills development, and professional excellence, Lashaunda Nisbett’s achievement stands as a powerful reminder of what determination and hard work can accomplish. Her success serves as inspiration to young professionals, women in finance, and aspiring scholars across the Federation.

SKN Times extends heartfelt congratulations to Lashaunda Nisbett on this remarkable accomplishment and wishes her continued success as she builds an impactful, purpose-driven career.

Congratulations, Lashaunda — the future is yours.