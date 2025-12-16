U.S. SLAMS DOOR ON OECS: ANTIGUA & DOMINICA HIT WITH AMERICA ENTRY SUSPENSION

BASSETERRE/ROSEAU — December 16, 2025 (Times Caribbean Breaking News) — In a sweeping, security-framed crackdown that instantly jolts the Eastern Caribbean, the United States has moved to suspend entry for nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica across key immigrant and nonimmigrant categories — a stunning escalation that directly cites long-running concerns about Citizenship by Investment (CBI) “without residency.”

Under a Presidential Proclamation dated December 16, 2025, the U.S. will suspend the entry of Antigua and Barbuda nationals as immigrants, and as nonimmigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M, and J visas (business/tourism visitors, students, vocational students, and exchange visitors). The proclamation states Antigua and Barbuda “has historically had CBI without residency,” placing the country squarely inside Washington’s stated concern: the ease with which a person can acquire a second passport and potentially “evade” restrictions and vetting systems.

Dominica is named under the same logic — with the proclamation again emphasizing “CBI without residency” — and imposes the same suspension for immigrant entry and for B-1/B-2 and F/M/J nonimmigrant categories. In Dominica’s case, the order goes further: U.S. consular officers are directed to reduce the validity of any other nonimmigrant visas issued to Dominican nationals “to the extent permitted by law.”

WHEN IT STARTS — AND WHO IT HITS

The proclamation takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on January 1, 2026. Critically, it is not written as a blanket retroactive cancellation: the restrictions apply to covered foreign nationals who are outside the United States on the effective date and do not have a valid visa on that date.

There are also major carve-outs — including lawful permanent residents, and dual nationals traveling on a passport from a non-designated country. But for ordinary travelers, students, exchange participants, families with pending immigrant plans, and small business owners with routine U.S. trips, the message is blunt: America is tightening the gate — and the OECS is now inside the blast radius.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A WIDENING DRAGNET

The Antigua–Dominica action is part of a broader expansion of U.S. entry restrictions that, according to major international reporting, now stretches across dozens of countries, framed by Washington as a response to “deficient screening and vetting,” weak civil documentation, unreliable criminal records, corruption, and overstay concerns.

And that is the deeper sting for the Caribbean: this is not only a security argument — it is a policy warning shot at the business model of “passport power” itself. The White House text explicitly highlights how CBI without residency can allow an individual from a restricted country to buy a new nationality and attempt to enter the U.S. under a different flag — a loophole Washington now says it is determined to choke off.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR THE EASTERN CARIBBEAN

For Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, the immediate impact is practical and personal:

Tourism/business travel disruption: B-1/B-2 suspensions strike at conferences, family visits, medical travel planning, and business trips.

B-1/B-2 suspensions strike at conferences, family visits, medical travel planning, and business trips. Students and exchange programmes shaken: F, M, and J restrictions put a cloud over U.S.-bound education pathways and exchange opportunities.

F, M, and J restrictions put a cloud over U.S.-bound education pathways and exchange opportunities. Diaspora and family immigration pressure: Immigrant entry suspensions threaten to stall or derail family-based plans, even as case-by-case “national interest” exceptions exist.

Immigrant entry suspensions threaten to stall or derail family-based plans, even as case-by-case “national interest” exceptions exist. CBI reputational shock: By naming CBI “without residency” directly, Washington is effectively branding a core revenue strategy as a vetting risk — in language designed to compel compliance, reforms, or both.

THE POLITICAL REALITY: “REFORM OR PAY”

The proclamation establishes a rolling review cycle: the U.S. Secretary of State must report within 180 days and every 180 days thereafter on whether restrictions should be continued, modified, or terminated — and commits the U.S. to “engage” listed countries on steps required to meet American screening and security demands.

That sets the stage for what may become the defining diplomatic fight of early 2026: whether OECS states can preserve CBI revenues while satisfying U.S. vetting expectations — and whether Washington will treat CBI reforms as negotiable improvements or as a fundamental red flag.

For now, Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have landed on a list no small island state wants to see — and the consequences will be felt from passport offices and classrooms to airlines, consulates, and living rooms across the region.

Caribbean- Proclamation by President Donald Trump https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/12/restricting-and-limiting-the-entry-of-foreign-nationals-to-protect-the-security-of-the-united-states/