How Reckless Rhetoric, Policy Missteps and Fiscal Mismanagement Drove St. Kitts–Nevis from Record CBI Success to Economic Peril

For seven uninterrupted years between 2015 and 2022, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme stood as the gold standard of the global investment migration industry. It generated record-breaking revenues, faced no sustained international sanctions, and avoided adverse scrutiny from the United States, the European Union, and Canada. Investor confidence was strong. Due diligence systems were respected. The programme worked.

Then came 2022.

Upon taking office, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew embarked on a public and sustained assault on the very programme that had delivered unprecedented national prosperity, repeatedly lambasting its management in a bid to politically discredit his predecessors. That strategy may have scored partisan points—but it came at an extraordinary national cost.

Today, the facts speak louder than rhetoric. As the United States issues restricted-entry lists naming Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica, St. Kitts and Nevis remains notably absent. This omission is not accidental. It is a clear, external validation that the reforms and safeguards implemented since 2015 met international standards—despite the current Prime Minister’s attempts to rewrite history.

Yet while the programme’s legacy remains intact internationally, it has been undermined domestically. CBI revenues have collapsed from over EC$600 million in a single year to a paltry EC$120 million, a stunning implosion driven by policy instability, investor uncertainty, and reckless political messaging.

The consequences are now laid bare. The 2025 Budget Estimates reveal a jaw-dropping EC$304 million deficit, exposing one of the most alarming episodes of fiscal deterioration in the Federation’s history. At the same time, flagship projects—the new Basseterre High School and the Smart Hospital—were premised largely on CBI financing that no longer exists.

The unavoidable question is this: How do you fund billion-dollar promises with a collapsed revenue engine?

St. Kitts and Nevis is now confronting the brutal reality of economic sabotage by rhetoric, where political grandstanding has destabilized a proven revenue lifeline—and left the nation staring into a widening fiscal abyss.