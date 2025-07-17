PM DREW BLASTS PREMIER BRANTLEY AND TEAM UNITY FOR GEOTHERMAL DEVELOPMENT LAG FAILURE

“DREW DETONATES: ”

— Says He Inherited Absolutely NOTHING for Nevis Geothermal Project Despite Years of Team Unity and Brantley Hype —

Basseterre, St. Kitts | July 17, 2025 — In a searing on-air critique during Thursday’s “Issues” programme with host Juni Liburd, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew launched a blistering attack on Premier Mark Brantley and the former Team Unity administration, accusing them of monumental failure and empty grandstanding over the long-promised Nevis Geothermal Project.

“Anything we had to build from scratch—nothing for geothermal! That is why I said it was disappointing to know that the unity construct, which involved a CCM Nevis party, did not deliver for the people of Nevis with respect to that,” PM Drew declared.

Drew made it clear that absolutely no groundwork was in place for the geothermal initiative when his administration assumed office in 2022. Despite years of Team Unity photo ops, press releases, and empty boasts—with Premier Brantley serving as Foreign Minister—there was nothing tangible, no contracts, no site preparation, no financing. Just political theatre, according to Drew.

He emphasized that it was his administration that had to jumpstart the project from scratch, asserting that it took the current government to finally get the geothermal ball rolling.

Brantley and Team Unity’s Legacy Under Fire

The Prime Minister’s comments delivered a direct hit to Premier Brantley’s political credibility, especially as the Nevis leader has long portrayed himself as a visionary for sustainable energy. But PM Drew didn’t mince words—calling out what he described as seven years of geothermal lip service under the Team Unity coalition that left Nevisians in the dark.

“When we got in, there was NOTHING!” Drew said.

Under Team Unity, Premier Brantley paraded geothermal as a revolutionary solution that would slash energy bills and boost Nevis’s economy. But according to Drew, those promises were never more than political window dressing.

Drew’s Administration Sparks Real Progress

Now, under the Drew-led government, the geothermal project is no longer a pipe dream. It has been integrated into the Sustainable Island State Agenda, with exploratory drilling set to begin and new partnerships already forming internationally.

Drew insisted that his government is the first to actually move the project forward, after inheriting a “blank slate” from Team Unity and Premier Brantley.

Political Tremors Ahead

Premier Brantley has yet to respond, but political observers anticipate a sharp rebuttal. The Prime Minister’s public dismantling of Premier Brantley and his PM Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris led Team Unity’s geothermal legacy could reignite tensions between Basseterre and Charlestown

As the geothermal project finally begins to show signs of life under Drew’s leadership, the public is left to ask:

If geothermal was a priority all along, why did Team Unity—and Premier Brantley—leave absolutely nothing behind according to PM Drew?

