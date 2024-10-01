NEW REGULATORY UNIT FOR HARMONISING DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION EFFORTS TO FEATURE AT CTU ICT WEEK

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 01, 2024 (SKNIS): The establishment of a new regulatory unit to harmonise digital transformation efforts in the Caribbean is on the agenda at CTU ICT Week 2024, being held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort from September 30 to October 04, 2024.

Rodney Taylor, Secretary General of the Caribbean Telecommunications Union, emphasised the importance of regulating the Information and Communication Technology sector, which will be reviewed on Thursday, October 03. He shared these insights during a press conference on Monday, September 30.

“One of the things we really hope to get out of these sessions is that we do get an agreement to establish this regional regulatory body that will enhance the cooperation at the regional level,” the secretary general indicated.

Discussions on cloud infrastructure sharing, 5G and next-generation technologies, undersea cables, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were reviewed during Monday’s session in anticipation of the upcoming meeting on Thursday.

“All of the regulators will come together to agree on common policies with respect to regulation. That will help to create the harmonisation that we want, so instead of small individual markets, the market becomes bigger now because we are implementing common policies and standards, and that will attract greater investment into the sector and make the market much more attractive,” Mr. Taylor stated.

CTU ICT Week 2024, is centered around the theme “Bridging Technologies for a Sustainable and Inclusive Future.”

