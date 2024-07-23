Outrage Erupts Over Sky-High Prices for Creative Power Arts Convention on St.Kitts

Nationals, including local creatives and high school students, are up in arms over the exorbitant pricing for the upcoming Creative Power Arts Convention. This event, aimed at fostering the talents of the very individuals who are now raising concerns, features prices ranging from $65 to $650 for daily and weekly sessions. Many are declaring these costs unjustifiable, arguing that the convention, organized under the banner of the creative economy, should be absolutely free.

Citizens assert that, at the very least, students with proper ID should attend free of charge. Given the Ministry’s mandate to nurture young creatives, the current pricing structure effectively bars the next generation from participating. The steep fees are seen as catering only to established creatives who can afford them, leaving fledgling and potential talents in the cold.

Outcry is growing louder as many express that the convention, while a good idea, misses the mark by not being accessible to all. Calls for free student admission and minimal costs for others highlight the disconnect between the Ministry’s goals and its actions. For the creative economy to truly thrive, inclusivity and affordability must be prioritized, ensuring that all creatives, regardless of their financial standing, can benefit from such initiatives.