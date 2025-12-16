PM DREW BOWS TO PRESSURE, ANNOUNCES DOUBLE SALARY AMID $304M DEFICIT — ELECTION SIGNAL LOOMS

In a stunning, politically revealing move, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has announced the payment of a “Double Salary” to civil servants, government auxiliary employees, pensioners, and STEP workers just days before Christmas—an announcement unfolding against the backdrop of what many economists and critics describe as the most reckless fiscal management of St. Kitts and Nevis’ finances in decades.

The December 19 payout did not emerge organically from sound economic stewardship. It follows months of intense public frustration, sustained pressure from the opposition People’s Labour Party (PLP), declining approval ratings, and a growing national outcry for real economic relief. Faced with eroding political capital and rising public anger, the Prime Minister appears to have had little choice but to concede.

What makes the announcement extraordinary is its collision with fiscal reality. The same administration now dispensing a double salary presides over a shocking $304 million budget deficit, obliterating earlier claims of discipline, sustainability, and “expert” governance. The contradiction is unavoidable: a government pleading financial strain suddenly finds millions—only when the political cost of inaction became too high.

More significantly, seasoned observers see the move as more than seasonal generosity. It is widely being interpreted as a clear signal that the next general elections will be called in the first half of 2026. Historically, pre-election spending sprees have been hallmarks of governments seeking to soften public discontent and rebrand failing records through last-minute cash injections.

While public servants will welcome the temporary relief, many citizens are asking harder questions. Why did it take national pressure to deliver what was once routine under fiscally prudent administrations? And what happens after Christmas, when the bills of reckless spending come due?

The double salary may brighten the holidays—but it also illuminates a government cornered by public demand, fiscal exposure, and looming electoral judgment.