TWO CHARGED FOR GUN & DRUG POSSESSION ON NEVIS

In a major crackdown on illegal firearms and drugs, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has laid six charges against two Nevis residents following a high-stakes operation. Shavere Hanley of Hamilton and Kylah Wallace of Bath Village were formally charged on October 4th, 2024, after a dramatic police raid uncovered a firearm, ammunition, and cocaine at Mr. Hanley’s residence.

The raid, conducted on October 2nd, 2024, was a joint operation between the RSCNPF and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF). Officers recovered a Glock 40 firearm with a magazine containing 14 rounds of 10mm ammunition. Additionally, a quantity of a white substance later confirmed as cocaine, was found at the scene. The discovery led to the immediate arrest of Hanley, Wallace, and two others, although the latter have since been released.

Shavere Hanley now faces four serious charges:

Possession of Firearm

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply

Kylah Wallace has been slapped with two charges:

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply

Both individuals were charged at the Newcastle Police Station and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

The RSCNPF, in collaboration with the SKNDF, continues its aggressive stance against crime, vowing to rid the Federation of illegal weapons and dangerous drugs. The police force expressed its gratitude to the general public for their ongoing cooperation and reiterated its commitment to keeping the nation safe.

This latest operation underscores the heightened vigilance of law enforcement agencies in tackling the rising tide of gun violence and drug trafficking within the Federation.