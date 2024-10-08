Fruitful Day for St. Kitts and Nevis as Minister Hon. Joyelle Clarke Meets with Rwandan Prime Minister to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

On Monday, October 7, 2024, during the High-Level Summit on Climate (HSC2024), the Honourable Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment for St. Kitts and Nevis, engaged in a pivotal bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Rwanda, The Rt Hon Dr. Édouard Ngirente, and the Rwandan Ambassador to Germany, H.E. Igor César. The discussions focused on deepening cooperation between the two nations, with a particular emphasis on how St. Kitts and Nevis can leverage Rwanda’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) expertise.

Rwanda’s advanced TVET program, which offers certification up to the master’s level, presents a valuable opportunity for Kittitians and Nevisians. This collaboration aims to enhance the skillsets of St. Kitts and Nevis’ workforce, particularly in areas of technical education, helping to build a stronger, more competitive economy. As the two nations explore partnerships in education and skill development, Rwanda’s success in vocational training stands as a model that could benefit young professionals in the Federation.

Minister Clarke expressed optimism about the possibilities that this partnership holds, noting the potential for knowledge transfer, skill-building initiatives, and technical certifications that could transform the professional landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis. As the Federation moves toward creating more sustainable industries, the need for a technically skilled workforce has become even more pressing, and Rwanda’s TVET program could be a key tool in meeting that demand.

The meeting underscored the growing bond between the two nations, with both sides agreeing to explore further areas of collaboration, from environmental sustainability to climate resilience and education.

This engagement with Rwanda represents another step forward in St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to international partnerships that drive economic development and create opportunities for its citizens to excel in a competitive global environment.