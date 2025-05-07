Rooted in Faith, Raised for Greatness: Convent School’s Golden Era of Educators Honoured on Teacher Appreciation Day

Sandra York, Lynette Fox, Patricia Lake, Myrtle Bailey, Gloria Liburd

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — If you were fortunate enough to grow up in the 1980s and attend the St.Theresa’s Convent School now ICCS in Basseterre, you were part of something truly special — a nurturing, inspiring, and transformative educational experience that shaped the lives of many who now shape St. Kitts and Nevis and beyond.

This Teacher Appreciation Day, we pay tribute to a legendary team of educators whose impact resonates decades later. From Kindergarten to Grade 6, these remarkable women were more than teachers — they were pillars of faith, discipline, excellence, and love.

The 1980s Convent School teaching roster reads like a hall of fame:

Kindergarten – Ms. MYRTLE Bailey

Grade 1 – Ms. Lake / Mrs. Patricia James

Grade 2 – Ms. Nisbett

Grade 3 – Ms. Gloria Liburd

Grade 4 – Mrs. Lynette Foxx

Grade 5 – Ms. Allison Brookes

Grade 6 – Ms. Sandra York

Each of these educators left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of their students. In an era grounded in Catholic values, prayer, hymns, and moral instruction were seamlessly integrated with academic excellence. The result? Students were not only intellectually equipped but spiritually and socially molded into compassionate, driven, and ethical adults.

Those who walked the corridors of the Convent School during that golden decade fondly remember the excitement of learning, the discipline of the faith, and the unwavering care of teachers who treated every child like their own. The Catholic foundation gave students a moral compass, while the academic structure instilled a hunger for achievement.

Today, the generation raised by Ms. Bailey, Mrs. James, Ms. Nisbett, Ms York, Mrs Foxx, Ms Liburd, Ms Lake, Mrs James , Ms Brookes and their colleagues includes trailblazers in education, healthcare, government, business, the arts, and global leadership. These are men and women who continue to serve their country and the world — with integrity, brilliance, and humility.

As we celebrated Teacher Appreciation Day on May 6th let us salute these silent architects of our nation’s greatness. Their classrooms were small, but their influence was infinite.

Thank you, teachers of St.Theresa’s Convent School — your legacy lives on in every life you touched.