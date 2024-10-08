From Banker to Caribbean Wedding Mogul: Natalie John’s Dreamy Journey to Success

FROM BANKER TO AWARD-WINNING WEDDING PLANNER- NATALIE JOHN

Feature in Caribbean Today

Published yesterday

BY DAWN A. DAVIS

In a remarkable transformation, Natalie John has become a household name in the Caribbean wedding industry. From her early days as a banker in Saint Kitts, John’s entrepreneurial journey led her to found Dreamy Weddings in 1999, a business that has since grown into a multi-island empire. Her venture, which began with a simple vow renewal request from a UK couple, has now become a leading force in the destination wedding market across 13 Caribbean islands.

Reflecting on her serendipitous path, John says, “It was as if it was divine intervention.” With no experience in wedding planning, she took on her first challenge with determination and creativity, delivering an unforgettable experience that laid the foundation for Dreamy Weddings. What began as a one-off service has now flourished into the Dreamy Group, offering wedding and event planning, florals, décor, rentals, and concierge services.

Her accolades speak volumes. John has been recognized as Caribbean Wedding Planner of the Year and honored with the Saint Kitts Business Excellence Award. As she continues to expand her brand, John remains focused on “selling the Caribbean” and creating memorable experiences for couples around the world.

Today, she is not only a wedding planner but also a business mogul, fostering community within the industry through initiatives like the Caribbean Weddings and Event Professionals organization. With her latest venture, Bloom and Sip, Natalie John shows no signs of slowing down, offering creative, interactive events that allow individuals to engage with florals in a unique and celebratory way.

From banker to award-winning wedding planner, Natalie John’s story is an inspiring testament to the power of passion, vision, and perseverance in building a Caribbean success story.