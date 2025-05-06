

Dr. Harris Receives Hero’s Welcome, Vendors Praise PLP’s Growing Support, While Dameon Lawrence Turns Up the Heat on a “Cold, Arrogant Government”

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The People’s Labour Party (PLP) continues to gather momentum as hundreds turned out in force for the PLP’s Workers Day celebrations, sending a loud, undeniable message across the Federation: the red tide is receding, and the gold wave is rising.

With Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris receiving thunderous chants of “We want you back!”, and PLP Chairman for Central Basseterre Dameon Lawrence electrifying the crowd with fiery criticism of the ruling administration, the day was more than a celebration—it was a declaration of political intent.

Vendors at the Public Market during a recent walk thru there as well as vendors as the PLP Workers Day Fun day yesterday, many who have long benefited from PLP-led community support hailed Dr. Harris and his team for their continued assistance, especially during these times of economic distress under what many now call a callous and disconnected government.

“The support never stopped. Even after the elections, PLP never turned its back on us,” said one vendor emotionally.

But the event’s biggest statement came not from the stage, but from the surging presence and unapologetic voice of Dameon Lawrence, who has quickly become the face and fire of Central Basseterre’s resistance to government neglect.

In a series of viral social media posts and a blistering press conference, Lawrence called out the government for everything from failed housing policies and inflated cannabis licensing fees to double standards in legal pursuits and empty healthcare promises:

“ We have a government that made meticulous effort to ban plastic bags—but couldn’t find the same care when negotiating smart homes. ”

” “ The MRI facility promised in 2022 still doesn’t exist—yet a private clinic already has one. The government delivers PR, not progress. ”

” “They stripped the social assistance programs while jobs dried up. That’s not better with Labour—it’s betrayal.”

Lawrence didn’t stop there. He accused the administration of choking Central Basseterre’s potential through “reckless planning, poor infrastructure, and arrogant governance” and urged for real development—with daycares, community parks, job creation, and accessible homeownership.

“We have the workers. We have the will. What we need now is leadership that delivers,” Lawrence declared . “And if the government won’t deliver, then the people must choose one that will—PLP.”

Party insiders say Lawrence’s stock is rising rapidly, with many now viewing him as the natural heir to Central Basseterre’s political future, especially as he continues to outpace rivals with a clear voice, community-first vision, and unshakable presence.

Meanwhile, political veterans such as Dr. Harris continue to draw admiration for their consistency and service, proving that while the Labour Party holds power, PLP holds the people’s respect—and increasingly, their hopes for the future.

THE PEOPLE ARE SPEAKING.

The question now is: Who’s listening?