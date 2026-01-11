TRUMP’S LATEST WARNING TO CUBA ROCKS CARIBBEAN GEOPOLITICS

“Make a deal before it’s too late” — Trump vows no more Venezuelan oil or money for Havana

In a dramatic escalation of U.S.–Caribbean tensions on Sunday, January 11, 2026, U.S. President Donald J. Trump issued an unambiguous ultimatum to the government of Cuba: there will be no more Venezuelan oil or financial support flowing to the island unless Havana negotiates with Washington before it’s “too late.” This warning — delivered via Truth Social and confirmed by multiple international outlets — comes amid sweeping geopolitical shifts following a bold U.S. military operation in neighboring Venezuela.

Trump’s post highlighted the long-standing economic relationship between Cuba and Venezuela, noting that for years the island had relied heavily on oil and money supplied by Caracas in exchange for security services tied to the Maduro regime. “BUT NOT ANYMORE!” the former president declared, stressing that “THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA — ZERO!” and urging Cuban leaders to strike a deal with Washington.

This stark ultimatum arrives in the wake of a U.S.-led operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, who now face charges in a Manhattan federal court. With Venezuela’s ally suddenly out of power, Trump asserted that Caracas “doesn’t need protection anymore” from what he described as former criminal collaborators and positioned the United States as the new guarantor of Venezuela’s stability.

Cuba’s Response: Defiance and Denunciation

Havana has responded defiantly, rejecting the ultimatum as an overreach of U.S. power and asserting Cuba’s sovereign right to trade with willing nations. Cuban officials have also denied that oil and money transfers were tied to security services, pushing back against Trump’s framing of their past ties with Venezuela.

The embargo of Venezuelan oil supplies, widely reported as already being enforced through U.S. seizures of Venezuelan tankers and tightened control over oil flows, has exacerbated Cuba’s ongoing energy crisis, with severe blackouts and fuel shortages already causing economic strain.

What This Means for Havana — and the Region

Energy analysts warn that halting Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba could deepen the island’s already fragile economy, which has suffered from decades of U.S. sanctions, dwindling imports, and internal inefficiencies. Coupled with the removal of Maduro — historically Cuba’s closest political and economic partner — the island may be forced to seek alternative energy sources or enter negotiations with the United States under duress.

U.S. policy experts note that Trump’s warning serves dual purposes: to compel Cuba into a diplomatic realignment, and to assert American influence in the post-Maduro reshaping of Caribbean geopolitics. Some U.S. officials and analysts view Cuba’s reliance on Venezuelan oil as a strategic vulnerability that Washington can leverage, while critics argue that the move risks further destabilizing an already economically battered nation.

A New Front in Caribbean Affairs

Trump’s ultimatum marks a potential new flashpoint in U.S.–Caribbean relations. Traditionally anchored in Cold War dynamics and later energy alliances, the regional balance of power now faces seismic shifts as Venezuela transitions under U.S. pressure and Cuba strives to defend its sovereignty and survival.

While U.S. officials insist their approach aims to promote regional stability and reduce authoritarian influence, critics warn that economic coercion could push Cuba closer to other global powers or spark humanitarian distress. The next weeks will be crucial: will Havana seek a negotiated path with Washington, or double down on resistance? Only time — and intense diplomacy — will tell.

Story by Times Caribbean News.

#Geopolitics #Caribbean #USForeignPolicy #Trump #Cuba #Venezuela #OilPolitics #GlobalNews #BreakingNews #WorldAffairs #Diplomacy #CaribbeanSecurity #energycrisis #internationalrelations