TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LAW STUDENT ALEXIA TRIM REMEMBERED AS A BEACON OF BRAVERY, BRILLIANCE, AND UNBREAKABLE FAITH

— Times Caribbean Special Feature —

The Caribbean legal fraternity is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Alexia Trim, a 23-year-old law student at the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, whose courage, intellect, and grace have left an indelible mark on all who knew her. Alexia passed away in Colombia on Wednesday, October 22nd, after complications from a medical procedure to address her Arterio-Venous Malformation (AVM) — a rare congenital condition she battled since birth.

She was supposed to graduate this week with a Bachelor of Laws degree with First-Class Honours, a milestone she had worked toward with unmatched diligence and discipline. Her passing, on what should have been her proudest day, has sent shockwaves through the UWI community and the wider Caribbean legal circle.

A Scholar of Exceptional Promise

According to statements from the UWI Faculty of Law at Cave Hill and St. Augustine, Alexia was an exceptional student, admired not only for her academic brilliance but for her resilience and leadership. She served as Peer Mentor, Research Assistant, and General Member of the Law Society, while earning professional certifications from Thomson Reuters and vLex — clear evidence of her commitment to excellence.

Alexia’s intellectual curiosity and eloquence shone brightest in her advocacy. Earlier this year, she proudly represented her Faculty in the Annual Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Mooting Competition, where she impressed judges and peers alike with her clarity, poise, and commanding legal reasoning.

Her professors describe her as “a bright light with an unwavering spirit” — a student destined for greatness who transformed personal adversity into motivation to help others.

Courage Amid Challenge

Despite facing long-term health complications, Alexia never allowed her condition to define her. Friends recount her as cheerful, articulate, and deeply compassionate — the kind of person who offered encouragement even on her most difficult days. Her perseverance became a symbol of strength across the UWI community.

Born with an AVM that caused visible facial deformity, Alexia handled her reality with remarkable composure and quiet confidence. She was not ashamed of her difference — she embraced it as part of her story, proving that beauty and brilliance exist in infinite forms.

Her journey — from St. Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain, where she excelled in Accounting, Business Management, and Spanish, to the rigorous corridors of the UWI Faculty of Law — was one of triumph over limitation, self-belief over doubt, and faith over fear.

A Legacy of Light

Alexia’s life, though brief, was profoundly impactful. Her story is one of grace under fire, excellence through struggle, and hope in the face of hardship. In her passing, she leaves behind a legacy that transcends the classroom — a reminder that greatness is not measured by the years lived but by the courage displayed and the lives touched.

The Faculty of Law at UWI described her as “an inspiration to all who knew her,” while classmates flooded social media with tributes calling her “a warrior,” “a light in human form,” and “the embodiment of resilience.”

Her journey to Colombia for treatment was one of hope — a pursuit of healing — and though complications took her physical presence, her spirit remains a guiding force for many aspiring Caribbean women in law and academia.

The Caribbean Mourns, but Celebrates Her Light

The Caribbean region, known for its strength and solidarity, now unites in grief and admiration for a young woman who dared to dream beyond her circumstances. Alexia Trim’s life reminds us that purpose can emerge from pain, that brilliance can shine even through adversity, and that true beauty lies in courage, compassion, and conviction.

May her family and loved ones find peace in knowing that Alexia’s name will live on — as a symbol of hope for every student who faces challenges, and as proof that Caribbean excellence knows no boundaries, no limitations, and no defeat.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

— Written by Times Caribbean Editorial Team | October 24, 2025