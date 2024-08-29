PETULA SKEETE TO HEADLINE AT SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS DIASPORA CONFERENCE

Celebrated Nevisian-born celebrity hairstylist Petula Skeete is set to be one of the headline presenters at the highly anticipated Second Saint Kitts and Nevis Diaspora Conference, scheduled to take place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino from September 14 to 18, 2024. Petula Skeete is renowned for her work with high-profile clients such as Robin Roberts of Good Morning America, First Ladies Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, and a host of other influential figures. With a career that has taken her from the White House to the Oscars, and even to the Royal Wedding in London, Skeete brings a wealth of experience and a powerful message of empowerment to this significant event.Born in St. Kitts and raised in Nevis, Skeete has become a global icon in the beauty industry. Her journey, which began with the painful realization that she did not fit society’s narrow standards of beauty, has blossomed into a mission to redefine beauty on her own terms. At the Diaspora Conference, Skeete will share her inspiring story and the powerful message behind her nonprofit organization, Uplifting You, as well as her #beautyFULL campaign, which encourages individuals to embrace and celebrate their unique beauty.

This gathering promises to be an unforgettable event, shining a spotlight on Skeete and other dynamic presenters who will bring their stories of success, resilience, and empowerment back to their roots. Don’t miss this chance to witness Skeete’s homecoming and her powerful contribution to the ongoing dialogue on beauty, empowerment, and identity.