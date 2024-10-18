Newly Elected PLP Constituency #8 Chairperson Claudine Saunders Outlines Bold Mobilization Strategy at PLP Press Conference

“”

In a highly anticipated debut, newly elected Chairperson of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) Constituency #8, Claudine Saunders, addressed the media during the party’s October monthly press conference, unveiling her team’s ambitious plans for the constituency. Faced with a direct question from reporter Lavern Gumbs regarding how she intends to foster greater unity within the constituency and address citizen security, Saunders delivered a clear message of inclusivity and action.

“We Welcome All”

Saunders opened her response with a message of unity, stating emphatically, “We welcome all, Damos la bienvenido a todos.” She made it clear that her leadership would prioritize hearing the concerns of every resident in the vast constituency, which includes areas like St. Peter’s, Cayon, Keys, and Conaree. Saunders stressed that political affiliations from past elections would not matter in her efforts to bring people together and work toward solving community issues.

“Whoever you voted for in the last election, that’s in the past. We’re about charging forward and hearing your concerns because that is important,” she said, emphasizing her commitment to addressing the real needs of the constituents rather than imposing top-down solutions.

Responsive Strategy and Silent Partners

When pressed on specific strategies, Saunders took a practical approach, explaining that her team’s plans would be shaped by the feedback they receive from residents. “We can’t put the cart before the horse,” she said, underscoring that the PLP Constituency #8 team would tailor their initiatives based on community input.

Saunders revealed that she already had the support of several “silent partners” within the community who have pledged assistance but prefer to remain anonymous. She highlighted a recent example of this community collaboration, noting that her team distributed care baskets to those in need with the help of these silent partners. This initiative, according to Saunders, reflects the spirit of teamwork and generosity that she hopes to foster across the constituency.

Mobilization and Community Involvement

Saunders also addressed how her newly formed executive team plans to engage the constituency at a grassroots level. She emphasized the importance of mobilization, saying that her team is already working to connect with residents across the constituency’s many communities.

“We are not discriminating,” Saunders said, assuring that her team would be inclusive and focused on addressing the real issues impacting the daily lives of constituents. She promised that, rather than imposing decisions from above, her team would work hand in hand with residents to identify and tackle the problems that matter most.

Citizen Security and Collaboration

On the issue of citizen security, Saunders acknowledged the complexity of the problem but stressed the importance of collaboration among residents. “We would see who in the community needs to work along with us,” she said, adding that her team will seek to involve as many people as possible in creating a safer environment for all.

With her message of unity and responsiveness, Saunders has set the stage for what could be a transformative period for Constituency #8. Her leadership signals a fresh approach to addressing constituency-related issues by actively involving the community in the decision-making process. As she embarks on this new journey, Saunders’ inclusive and community-driven strategies are poised to mobilize the constituency and foster stronger collaboration among its diverse residents.