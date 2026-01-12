“WE CAN’T TAKE NO MORE”: DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS SOUNDS THE ALARM AT PEOPLE’S GALA, DECLARES 2026 WILL BE WORSE AND CALLS FOR NATIONAL MOBILIZATION

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — SKN TIMES —

In a blistering, no-holds-barred address that electrified the packed ballroom at the successful People’s New Year Gala, , 3rd Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), delivered a sobering warning to the nation: 2026 will be worse than 2025—and the people must begin mobilizing now.

Speaking with the authority of experience and the urgency of a man sounding a national alarm, Dr. Harris cut through government spin, carefully crafted press releases, and what he described as “omission and obfuscation” that masked the true state of the country throughout 2025.

“The grueling year that was 2025—we can all conclude that had it not been for the Lord, we might have succumbed to the hardships, the stresses, the suffering and injustice that have taken place in this land we call St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris declared to thunderous applause.

FROM SPIN TO SUFFERING: THE REALITY OF 2025

Dr. Harris’ remarks struck a nerve precisely because they echoed what thousands of Kittitians and Nevisians have lived daily: rising costs, shrinking opportunities, growing insecurity, and a government increasingly detached from the struggles of ordinary people.

He warned that despite glossy pronouncements and selective statistics, the reality could no longer be hidden.

“As tough and rough as 2025 was—from all pronouncements, even when they tried to couch it in omission and obfuscation—2026 will be worse than 2025,” he said.

The statement landed like a thunderclap in the room, puncturing the carefully maintained illusion that the worst is behind the country.

‘TAKE ST. KITTS BACK’: A DIRECT CHALLENGE TO THE GOVERNMENT

But Dr. Harris did not stop at diagnosis. He issued a direct and scathing indictment of the current administration, accusing it of failure at every level—failure of governance, failure of leadership, and failure of responsibility.

“We have to begin the mobilization. We have to begin to work together. We have to begin to do our own part to take St. Kitts back from the vagabonds in government. They have failed us,” Harris charged.

In one of the most cutting lines of the night, he added:

“They have even failed themselves.”

The crowd erupted, many on their feet, as the message resonated far beyond the ballroom walls.

“WE WILL MAKE THE BELL RING”

Perhaps the most ominous—and galvanizing—moment came when Dr. Harris made it clear that change would not be delayed indefinitely.

“We have to ensure that whenever the bell rings—in fact, we will make the bell ring—because you can’t take no more,” he said.

The words were unmistakable: a declaration that the people’s patience is exhausted, and that the countdown to political reckoning has begun.

A GALA THAT BECAME A CALL TO ACTION

What began as a celebratory gala quickly transformed into a strategic rallying cry, as Dr. Harris reframed the evening not as mere festivity, but as the starting point of renewed political consciousness and collective action.

Observers noted that the speech was less about nostalgia and more about mobilization, momentum, and moral urgency—a clear signal that the People’s Labour Party is repositioning itself as the voice of a population increasingly fed up with excuses and empty promises.

THE MESSAGE IS CLEAR

From the glittering setting of the People’s Gala came a message that cut straight to the bone of national discourse:

2025 was brutal.

2026 will be worse under the current trajectory.

The government has failed.

And the people are being called—not politely asked—to rise, organize, and reclaim their country.

As one attendee remarked quietly after the speech, “That wasn’t just a talk. That was a warning.”

SKN TIMES will continue to monitor the political reverberations of what many are already calling the most consequential opposition address of the new year.