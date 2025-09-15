THE ROAD TO INDEPENDENCE: HOW SIR KENNEDY SIMMONDS BECAME THE FATHER OF INDEPENDENCE

How Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds led St. Kitts and Nevis from turmoil to triumph, steering the twin-island federation through rebellion, resistance, and political upheaval to achieve sovereignty on September 19, 1983.

By SKN Times Historic Desk

On September 19, 1983, the smallest nation in the Western Hemisphere raised its own flag and declared to the world: St. Kitts and Nevis is free, independent, and sovereign. The journey to that defining moment was neither smooth nor straightforward. It was riddled with rebellion, betrayal, loss, and defiance. Yet, out of the turbulence emerged one man whose vision, courage, and fortitude carried the nation to the finish line—Dr. the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds, the Father of Independence and the only living National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Bradshaw’s Dream, Anguilla’s Rebellion

In the late 1960s and early 1970s, the islands of St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla found themselves at a crossroads. Premier Robert L. Bradshaw, a towering figure in Caribbean politics, sought to build an independent federation of the three islands. But Anguilla refused. Their defiance was more than political disagreement—it was outright rebellion. Anguillans rejected any association with St. Kitts, forcing Britain into a stalemate.

Nevis, too, was reluctant. Under Bradshaw’s leadership, Nevisians threatened to secede if independence was declared. The dream of a unified three-island state crumbled. Bradshaw’s vision of independence never materialized.

The Vacuum After Bradshaw

In 1978, Bradshaw’s sudden death from prostate cancer left a void. His successor, Paul Southwell, attempted to steady the ship, but he too passed away unexpectedly in 1979. Lee Moore then assumed the premiership, but the political atmosphere was fractured and unstable.

It was during this turbulent period that Dr. Kennedy Simmonds rose. A medical doctor by profession and political visionary by calling, Simmonds contested the vacant seat left by Bradshaw. After a bitter legal battle, a judge overturned the results and declared him victorious. His entry into Parliament tilted the balance of power and marked the dawn of a new political era.

The PAM/NRP Coalition and the March to Freedom

Moore’s Labour administration refused to recognize Simmonds’ legitimacy, plunging the nation into parliamentary deadlock. A general election broke the impasse. The coalition between Simmonds’ People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) swept into power.

For the first time, Labour—long the dominant force—was pushed aside. And at the helm stood Dr. Kennedy Simmonds, sworn in as the fourth and last Premier of St. Kitts-Nevis in 1980.

From that moment, the push for independence accelerated. Negotiations with Britain advanced. Skeptics doubted. Critics mocked. Yet Simmonds pressed on.

September 19, 1983: A Nation is Born

When the Union Jack was lowered and the flag of St. Kitts and Nevis unfurled on September 19, 1983, history was sealed. Simmonds became the nation’s first Prime Minister.

Notably, the SKN Labour Party boycotted the independence celebrations, a stark reminder of the divisions that marked the journey. But for the world, the message was clear: St. Kitts and Nevis was free.

Simmonds’ Enduring Legacy

Sir Kennedy’s contributions did not stop with independence. His administration laid the architectural foundation of modern St. Kitts and Nevis:

Economic Transformation : He established the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme , now a pillar of the economy.

: He established the , now a pillar of the economy. Infrastructure Milestones : From Port Zante to the RLB International Airport , from the Bird Rock Deep Water Port to the Southeast Peninsula Road (now the Kennedy Simmonds Highway ), his vision reshaped the nation’s landscape.

: From to the , from the to the (now the ), his vision reshaped the nation’s landscape. Education Revolution : He launched the College of Further Education , introduced free textbooks under the SELF programme, and championed early childhood education.

: He launched the , introduced free textbooks under the SELF programme, and championed early childhood education. Social Progress: His government abolished personal income tax, introduced paid maternity leave, and secured rights for children born out of wedlock.

The Father of Independence

What Bradshaw could not achieve, Simmonds delivered. Where others faltered, he triumphed. In the face of scepticism and sabotage, he pushed through.

Today, he remains the only living National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis, honoured not only as the first Prime Minister but as the patriarchal figure who guided the nation to sovereignty. His life’s work is etched into the soil of the islands: highways, institutions, freedoms, and, most importantly, independence.

Conclusion: The Indelible Mark of Sir Kennedy

The story of St. Kitts and Nevis’ independence is incomplete without the story of Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds. A man of humility and vision, his resolve carried a small Caribbean federation into the global community of nations.

On every Independence Day, when the flag rises against the Caribbean sky, it stands as a testament to his leadership. The world may see St. Kitts and Nevis as the smallest nation in the Western Hemisphere, but for its people, it is a giant achievement led by a giant of a man.

Sir Kennedy Simmonds is, and will forever remain, the Father of Independence.