Funeral Services Monday for Wilfred Richards, Former Officer in Charge of Sandy Point Police Station

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 28, 2025 (SKN Times) —

The Sandy Point community and wider St. Kitts and Nevis are preparing to bid a final farewell to Wilfred Richards, a respected lawman and former Officer in Charge of the Sandy Point Police Station, who passed away in New York earlier this month.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the St. George’s Anglican Church (Pro-Cathedral) in Basseterre, with a viewing from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. and burial immediately after.

A Life of Service

A statement announcing his passing described Mr. Richards as a “well-known and respected figure in the Sandy Point community.”

During his years of service, Richards became affectionately known as “Under the Earth” — a nickname earned because of his uncanny ability to appear suddenly and disrupt illegal gambling spots or hidden hammond stills.

Former colleagues and junior officers have remembered him as a consummate professional, admired for his dedication, discipline, and fairness in the execution of his duties. His legacy of integrity and service to community policing will be long cherished by Sandy Pointers and the wider federation.

Farewell Across Two Nations

Prior to the St. Kitts service, a funeral service was held in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church, where Mr. Richards resided in recent years.

Now, with his return home for burial, friends, family, former colleagues, and the Sandy Point community will gather to honor the memory of a man whose life was defined by service, respect, and commitment to law and order.