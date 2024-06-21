Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew and Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew Lead St. Kitts and Nevis Delegation to a Safe Arrival in Taiwan

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by Mrs. Diani Jmesha Prince-Drew, and the delegation from St. Kitts and Nevis have safely landed in the Republic of China (Taiwan). Upon their arrival, they were warmly welcomed at the airport by Taiwan’s Foreign Minister and the Federation’s Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis.

The arrival marks the beginning of an official visit aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between the two nations. Brief discussions were held between the St. Kitts and Nevis officials and Minister Wu, focusing on future cooperation in various sectors including agriculture, technology, and health.

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation includes prominent officials such as Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Director (Ag) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) Ms. Sherema Matthew, and Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew. Additionally, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, H.E. Michael Lin, traveled with the delegation.

This visit is anticipated to fortify the existing diplomatic and cooperative ties, paving the way for enhanced collaboration in key developmental areas.