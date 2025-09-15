BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – September 14, 2025 – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has moved swiftly to shut down sensational U.S. media reports claiming that Tyler Jackson, the accused assassin of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, vacationed in the Federation and allegedly engaged in firearms practice while here.

In a hard-hitting statement issued Sunday, the Government flatly denied the reports, stressing that official records show no evidence whatsoever that Jackson or his family ever entered the country.

“Our official records show no evidence that neither the individual nor his family entered St. Kitts and Nevis. We remain open to reviewing any credible information to the contrary, as accuracy and truth are paramount,” the statement read.

Border Security Under Spotlight

The Government underscored its strict border control and firearm regulations, insisting that such claims not only lack merit but also malign the Federation’s reputation.

Authorities clarified that access to shooting ranges in St. Kitts and Nevis is tightly regulated and permitted only to licensed firearm holders operating under police authorization and strict supervision.

“Those without such a license are prohibited from access,” the release emphasized, dismissing the insinuation that a foreign visitor could casually practice shooting in the Federation.

Warning Against Irresponsible Misinformation

The Drew administration also issued a strong call for responsibility, warning nationals and international outlets alike against spreading unchecked and damaging rumors that could harm the Federation’s international standing.

“We urge all nationals to act responsibly in sharing information and to help protect the reputation of our beloved country by ensuring that only verified facts are circulated. Citizens and residents are encouraged to rely on official government sources for reliable updates and information.”

Protecting the Federation’s Name on the Global Stage

This rebuttal comes amid heightened scrutiny following the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk in Utah last week, with American media outlets scrambling to piece together the suspect’s background.

The Federation has now made it clear: St. Kitts and Nevis will not allow its name to be dragged into international controversy without hard evidence.

As the investigation unfolds abroad, St. Kitts and Nevis has positioned itself firmly on the side of truth, security, and national dignity.