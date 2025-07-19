TAKE THE GIFTS AND VOTE WITH THIS!” — NEW DEPUTY POLITICAL LEADER AND POLITICAL PHENOM DAMEON LAWRENCE UNLEASHES FIRESTORM ON DREW’S 17% APPROVAL IN SCORCHING PLP CONVENTION SPEECH





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 20, 2025 — With fire in his voice and thunder in his message, new Deputy Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), Dameon Lawrence, delivered a blistering, no-holds-barred speech that left the crowd at Greenlands Park roaring and the Drew administration reeling.

“Take the gifts and vote with THIS!” Lawrence declared, in one of the most electrifying moments of the PLP Convention—sending a clear and defiant message that political gimmicks won’t save a failed government.

In his explosive remarks, Lawrence dismantled Prime Minister Terrance Drew’s record with surgical precision, citing recent polling data that shows the nation’s growing disillusionment with the man once touted as a beacon of hope.

“In recent polls, Dr. Drew scored a 17% approval rating. Seventeen percent! In essence—we don’t want him,” Lawrence thundered to thunderous applause. “He’s failed us. A harsh score? Yes. But an honest one. He’s made promises for years that are still on the way. Three years into his term, and we’re still waiting for progress that never came.”

Lawrence, a grassroots warrior, dynamic leader, and now the officially elected Deputy Political Leader of the PLP, lit up the stage with passion and purpose, tearing into what he described as a government now “scrambling to patch up years of neglect with last-minute handouts and PR stunts.”

“You deserve better. Because you’ve lost a lot in those three years. So yes—take the gifts. Take them with a smile. But vote with your brain, your heart, your conscience, and your community in mind. Vote with THIS.”

Observers say Lawrence’s performance marked a political turning point, not just for the PLP but for the national mood—capturing widespread frustration with a government long on promises and short on delivery.

His speech wasn’t just fiery—it was fearless. No flinching, no sugarcoating, and absolutely no mercy for mediocrity.

As the crowd roared its approval, one thing was clear:

Dameon Lawrence isn’t just a deputy leader—he’s the new political phenom electrifying the PLP and energizing the people.

And if Drew’s team was hoping for a quiet Sunday, they got a political earthquake instead.

The message is clear: the people are waking up—and the PLP is ready to lead.