PUBLIC Submission for the Posthumous Nomination of Vance Winkworth Amory

For the Order of National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis

Public Submission to:

The Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Independence Honours and Awards Committee

Introduction

It is with profound respect and national pride that we make this public submission for the consideration of the Cabinet of Saint Christopher and Nevis and the Independence Honours and Awards Committee to nominate the late His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory—former Premier of Nevis, Senior Minister of the Federal Government, educator, banker, cricketer, and statesman—for the conferment of the Order of National Hero, the Federation’s highest honour.

Mr. Amory’s contributions to education, sports, finance, governance, and political leadership exemplify the qualities of courage, service, and nation-building that the Order of National Hero seeks to recognize. His work transformed Nevis and strengthened the Federation, leaving an enduring legacy of leadership, humility, and integrity.

Early Life and Education

Born on 22 May 1949 in Rawlins Village, Nevis, Vance Amory distinguished himself early as a disciplined scholar, cricketer, and community servant. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and History from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, before returning home to educate the next generation.

At the age of 28, he became the youngest headmaster of the Charlestown Secondary School, where his reforms improved academic performance and inspired students through sports and extracurricular development. His dedication to education uplifted countless Nevisians and set the foundation for his lifelong service to people.

Professional and Financial Leadership

Between 1981 and 1983, as Manager of the St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla National Bank, Mr. Amory strengthened trust in the institution and oversaw strategic growth, including the acquisition of land for its permanent headquarters. His steady hand during the bank’s formative years ensured financial access and stability for Nevisians, deepening their confidence in local institutions.

Sporting Excellence and Youth Empowerment

Amory’s passion for sport, particularly cricket, was both personal and institutional. As a gifted opening batsman, he represented Nevis, the Leeward Islands, and the Combined Islands at the first-class level. Off the field, he founded the Nevis Football Association and the Nevis Amateur Athletic Association, and later served as President of the Nevis Cricket Association. His efforts established sports as a pathway for youth development, instilling discipline, pride, and opportunity for generations.

Political Career and Statesmanship

In 1987, guided by his vision for a stronger Nevis, he founded the Concerned Citizens’ Movement (CCM). In 1992, he became Premier of Nevis, serving a total of 18 years across two terms (1992–2006 and 2013–2017).

His premiership was marked by transformative policies and infrastructural achievements, most notably his determination to construct the Vance W. Amory International Airport, overcoming immense challenges to open Nevis to the world. As Leader of the Opposition in the Federal Parliament and later as Senior Minister in the Federal Cabinet (2015–2020), Amory championed Nevis’ dignity while contributing meaningfully to the Federation’s progress.

In his final years of service, he was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary Plenipotentiary in the Office of the Prime Minister, cementing his legacy as a statesman and elder leader.

Legacy and National Contribution

The life and work of Vance Amory spanned and shaped multiple spheres of national development:

Education: Transforming schools and inspiring academic excellence.

Finance: Building trust in national banking institutions.

Sports: Elevating youth and national pride through cricket and athletics.

Politics: Founding a movement and leading Nevis through historic transitions.

Infrastructure: Delivering the international airport that remains central to Nevis’ economic life.

Federal Governance: Strengthening unity while safeguarding Nevis’ identity.

His passing on 2 April 2022 was recognized by leaders across the Caribbean and by citizens of all walks of life as the loss of a visionary, a principled politician, and a father of Nevisian progress.

Justification for National Hero Status

The Order of National Hero is conferred on individuals whose service reshaped the destiny of the Federation. Vance Amory qualifies on every measure:

He transformed Nevis’ education system.

He built trust in financial institutions during a critical stage of growth.

He championed sports and youth development.

He spearheaded transformative infrastructure, including the international airport.

He balanced Nevisian pride with federal unity, ensuring dignity and representation.

He exemplified integrity, humility, and statesmanship throughout his career.

His vision built upon and advanced the legacy of Sir Simeon Daniel, affirming Nevis’ rightful place in the Federation while strengthening the bonds of national unity.

Conclusion and Recommendation

In recognition of his sterling service, transformative leadership, and enduring legacy, this public submission respectfully calls on the Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Independence Honours and Awards Committee to confer upon the late His Excellency Vance Winkworth Amory the Order of National Hero of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Such an elevation would immortalize his contributions and inspire future generations to embody his example of vision, service, and patriotism.

Respectfully submitted

For consideration by:

The Cabinet of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Independence Honours and Awards Committee