BILLIONAIRE PRIVATE CITIES ON NEVIS: WHAT HAS HAPPENED, WHAT WILL HAPPEN NEXT, AND WHAT TO EXPECT

By SKN Times Investigations Desk

PM Terrance Drew is on the run from his own law. The Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) Act—his Bill, his brainchild, his burden—has ignited a firestorm across St. Kitts and Nevis. And when the flames got too hot, he tried to “pull a Shaggy”: “It wasn’t me.”

But the facts are stubborn. The SSZ Act passed through Parliament with alarming speed on August 11, 2025, was quietly signed by the Governor General on August 21, 2025, and gazetted without so much as a whisper to the people most affected. Neither PM Drew, nor Premier Mark Brantley, nor Attorney General Garth Wilkin had the decency—or the courage—to inform the nation. Utter deception. Utter disrespect.

And now? The people of Nevis face the frightening prospect of billionaire-built “Private Cities”—enclaves of luxury and exclusion rising on their soil, carved from lands their ancestors toiled upon.

What the Law Really Says

Hidden in Part III, Paragraph 4(2) of the SSZ Act is the kicker:

“Where the area is within the Island of Nevis, the Prime Minister shall consult with the NIA before entering into Development Agreements, and should the NIA approve, the NIA shall be a party to any such Development Agreement.”

Translation: even if the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) gives the green light, the Federal Government retains the final say. PM Drew could have said no. He didn’t.

For him to now step aside, washing his hands Pontius Pilate–style, is an insult to the intelligence of every Kittitian and Nevisian. Leadership demands responsibility, not excuses. Strength means standing in the storm, not running from it.

If there is a path to redemption, it is simple and singular: Repeal the SSZ Act.

What Happens Next

The next step is frighteningly predictable. The Nevis Island Assembly, controlled by Premier Brantley’s majority, will be asked to authorize the creation of the SSZ by formally accepting the developers’ chosen lands. That “yes” vote is virtually guaranteed.

What follows will change Nevis forever: massive walled compounds of luxury villas—each mansion a mini-city with its own power, water, security, and infrastructure—sprouting across the island. These are not neighborhoods. They are sovereign fortresses of the wealthy.

The Harsh Reality of Billionaire Private Cities

While glossy brochures may promise jobs, tourism spin-offs, and investment, the reality for small nations like St. Kitts and Nevis is stark. Billionaire private cities carry grave risks:

Dispossession of Land

Locals risk being permanently cut off from ancestral lands, beaches, and mountains. Once sold or leased to developers, land is gone forever.

Two-Tiered Societies

Private cities breed inequality—ultra-rich enclaves side by side with struggling local communities. Social cohesion shatters.

Loss of Sovereignty

When private developers provide their own utilities, security, and services, government authority erodes. Who really rules—the elected state, or the billionaire class?

Economic Distortion

Prices for land, housing, and even food can skyrocket as outside wealth floods in, making everyday life unaffordable for locals.

Environmental Devastation

Coastal projects threaten reefs, beaches, and fragile ecosystems. Concrete and asphalt replace mangroves and farmland.

Democracy Undermined

Private cities operate like corporations, accountable to shareholders, not citizens. Public interest becomes secondary to profit.

The Verdict

Billionaire private cities may glitter with infinity pools and helipads, but beneath the shine lies danger: dispossession, exclusion, and disempowerment of the very people whose land makes it possible.

Nevisians, and all citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, must ask: Is this the legacy we want?

Prime Minister Drew and Premier Brantley have shackled the nation with an Act that opens the door to permanent inequality and irreversible loss.

The SSZ Act must be repealed—before the paradise we call home becomes nothing more than a billionaire’s playground, fenced off from its own people.

Stay tuned. The storm is only beginning.