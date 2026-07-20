Starshield entered the 1981 National Calypso Finals armed with “The Good Shepherd” and the electrifying “Hooray Mas”—but Ellie Matt answered with “Good Enough” and “The Wicked Fifer” to capture the crown in an unforgettable clash of musical greatness.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — There are Carnival competitions, there are legendary performances—and then there was the 1981 National Calypso Finals, a historic night when two of St. Kitts and Nevis’ greatest musical warriors stood on the same stage and delivered four compositions that would echo through the nation’s cultural history.

On one side was the young, fearless and extraordinarily gifted King Starshield, carrying two songs that would become enduring classics: the powerful social commentary “The Good Shepherd” and the exhilarating Carnival anthem “Hooray Mas.”

On the other side stood the already formidable King Ellie Matt, the Newtown musical mastermind whose songwriting, arranging, showmanship and competitive instincts had already established him as one of the most dominant forces in Kittitian calypso.

Ellie Matt entered the contest with “Good Enough” and “The Wicked Fifer.”

When the final decision was announced, it was Ellie Matt who emerged as the 1981 National Calypso Monarch—a result confirmed in the official record of National Carnival winners.

A RESULT THAT STILL SOUNDS UNBELIEVABLE

Ponder it carefully.

Starshield performed “The Good Shepherd” and “Hooray Mas” in the same Calypso Finals—and did not win the crown.

To generations who later came to regard both compositions as masterpieces, that fact can sound almost impossible.

But it becomes less unbelievable when the name of the winner is revealed: Ellie Matt.

This was not a case of greatness being defeated by mediocrity. It was greatness meeting greatness—two musical giants operating at an extraordinary creative level during what many cultural observers remember as a golden age of St. Kitts calypso.

Starshield did not leave the 1981 season empty-handed. “Hooray Mas” captured the Road March title, giving him one of the defining victories of his career even though the Calypso Monarch crown went to Ellie Matt.

STARSHIELD: THE YOUNG GENIUS WITH TWO TIMELESS WEAPONS

Starshield—born Walston Shield—was still a young man when he entered the senior competition’s fiercest arena.

He had already captured the National Calypso Monarch title in 1977, reportedly at only 19 years old, and finished behind Ellie Matt the following year. By 1981, he was no longer merely a promising challenger. He was a proven champion with the lyrical intelligence, musical versatility and stage presence to confront any competitor.

With “The Good Shepherd,” Starshield delivered the kind of commanding social commentary that demonstrated calypso’s power as more than entertainment. The composition examined leadership, responsibility and the relationship between those entrusted with authority and the people depending upon them.

Then came “Hooray Mas,” an explosion of Carnival energy that crossed from the competition stage into the streets. The song’s Road March victory confirmed its connection with masqueraders and the wider public. Decades later, footage and recordings of Starshield performing the song continue to revive memories of the 1981 season.

Either song could have represented a career-defining performance.

Starshield brought both on the same night.

Yet the crown still escaped him.

ELLIE MATT: THE MASTER WHO REFUSED TO BE MOVED

Standing between Starshield and the title was Elston “Ellie Matt” Nero—composer, arranger, guitarist, keyboardist, bandleader and one of the most decorated calypsonians the Federation has ever produced.

Ellie Matt was not simply singing songs. He understood how to construct a complete championship presentation: lyrics, melody, arrangement, timing, theatrical delivery and competitive strategy.

His 1981 selections, “Joke Dey Making” and “The Wicked Fifer,” proved powerful enough to withstand Starshield’s extraordinary challenge and secure another crown.

The victory formed part of a remarkable competitive record. Ellie Matt would ultimately be recognised as a 10-time National Calypso Monarch and seven-time Road March champion, while his leadership of the celebrated GI’s Brass helped shape the sound and professional presentation of Carnival music in St. Kitts and Nevis.

His dominance was especially striking during this period. The official Carnival record shows Ellie Matt winning the crown in 1980, 1981 and 1982—three consecutive victories in an era crowded with exceptional performers.

That means Starshield was not facing an ordinary defending monarch in 1981.

He was challenging a musical empire.

FOUR SONGS—ONE IMMORTAL NIGHT

What makes the 1981 confrontation so important is not merely who won or lost.

It is the astonishing quality of the material presented.

“The Good Shepherd.”

“Hooray Mas.”

“Good Enough”

“The Wicked Fifer.”

Four songs.

Two legends.

One crown.

The contest represented everything that made the traditional calypso competition compelling: sharp writing, social observation, humour, melody, musical arrangement, personality and the anticipation of a final verdict that could divide public opinion for generations.

There were no weak finalists at the centre of this battle. The audience was witnessing two artists whose music would survive long after the judges’ score sheets disappeared from public memory.

Ellie Matt won the official title.

Starshield won the Road March.

And St. Kitts and Nevis inherited four pieces of cultural history.

MORE THAN A RIVALRY—A GOLDEN AGE

The rivalry between Ellie Matt and Starshield was part of a broader period when calypso occupied a commanding place in national life.

The genre was the people’s newspaper, parliamentary chamber, comedy theatre and Carnival soundtrack combined. Calypsonians interpreted political developments, challenged authority, examined social behaviour and celebrated the rhythms of ordinary life.

Historical accounts of the Federation’s music identify Ellie Matt and Starshield among the dominant calypso figures of the 1980s, when the art form reached an extraordinary level of national popularity.

Ellie Matt brought polished orchestration, commanding brass arrangements and championship consistency.

Starshield brought intricate musical ideas, fearless experimentation and a versatility that extended across calypso, soca, gospel, soul, jazz and other genres.

Their differences strengthened the rivalry.

Their excellence elevated the culture.

What made Ellie Matt’s presentation decisive?

How close were the scores?

Without a publicly available complete judging breakdown, those questions remain part of the folklore surrounding the competition.

But one conclusion is beyond dispute: the contest brought together two extraordinary Kittitian talents at the height of their creative powers.

Ellie Matt walked away with the crown after performing “Good Enough” and “The Wicked Fifer.”

Starshield left with the Road March title through “Hooray Mas” and a performance of “The Good Shepherd” that would continue to be celebrated as one of the great works of the national calypso tradition.

Neither man truly lost.

Ellie Matt strengthened his reputation as the era’s supreme competition monarch.

Starshield proved that a trophy is not the only measurement of artistic immortality.

TWO KINGS, ONE UNFORGETTABLE LEGACY

Today, the 1981 National Calypso Finals deserves to be remembered not as a controversial footnote, but as one of the Federation’s greatest nights of musical excellence.

It was the night when Starshield brought two classics and still could not overcome Ellie Matt.

It was the night when Ellie Matt demonstrated why he became one of the most decorated and respected figures in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival.

It was the night when judging determined one champion—but history crowned two legends.