CALYPSO ROYALTY READY FOR BATTLE! ANGUILLA’S FINAL EIGHT SET FOR EXPLOSIVE 2026 MONARCH SHOWDOWN

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA — The stage is set for a sensational night of lyrical brilliance, cultural pride and commanding performances as eight outstanding calypsonians advance to the 2026 Bro Lee Senior Calypso Monarch finals.

Mighty Gossip, Hot Shot, Mr Decent, De Messenger, His Majesty Baker Jr, Springer, Singing Vero and Queen B emerged victorious from a highly competitive field of 15 performers at the semi-finals held on July 19 at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre.

The artistes electrified the venue with sharp social commentary, powerful storytelling, humour and high-energy presentations, earning the approval of judges and enthusiastic festival supporters.

They will now return to the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre on August 6, where they are expected to deliver their strongest performances in pursuit of one of Anguilla’s most prestigious cultural titles.

Standing between the finalists and the coveted crown will be reigning monarch Queen Roxxy, who returns to defend the title she captured in 2025. Her presence adds another dramatic dimension to what is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive Calypso Monarch finals in recent years.

Adult admission is US$25 or EC$65, while children’s tickets cost US$12 or EC$30.

The competition forms part of the 2026 Anguilla Summer Festival, which runs from July 10 through August 9. The month-long celebration showcases Anguilla’s music, heritage and community spirit through boat races, pageants, parades and major live entertainment events.

Among the festival’s most anticipated attractions are the Poker Run, Miss Anguilla Pageant, Grand Parade of Troupes, Leeward Islands Calypso Monarch and the electrifying Band Clash competition.

With eight determined challengers and one defending queen preparing for the spotlight, Anguilla is bracing for a thrilling night when lyrics, rhythm and national pride will decide who reigns supreme.