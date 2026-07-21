PASSPORT POWER SURGES AS GLOBAL PEACE COLLAPSES: SINGAPORE LEADS, UAE MAKES HISTORIC CLIMB

Average passport now opens 108 destinations—nearly twice the number recorded in 2006—as conflict and instability deepen worldwide

LONDON, July 21, 2026 — The power of the world’s passports has almost doubled over the past 20 years, even as global peace has deteriorated to its weakest level in decades, according to the anniversary edition of the Henley Passport Index.

The newly released index reports that the average passport now provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 108 destinations, compared with only 58 destinations when the global ranking was launched in 2006.

However, the dramatic growth in international mobility is unfolding against an increasingly unstable geopolitical backdrop. The latest Global Peace Index reportedly shows that global peacefulness has declined for a 12th consecutive year, with the world now experiencing the highest number of state-based conflicts since the Second World War.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, 119 of the 163 countries assessed are now less peaceful than they were in 2008, while 103 countries have been involved in an external conflict during the past five years.

SINGAPORE REMAINS NUMBER ONE

Singapore has retained its position as the holder of the world’s most powerful passport, offering its citizens access to 192 destinations without requiring a visa in advance.

The United Arab Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover in the latest rankings, climbing three places since January to join Japan and South Korea in second position, with access to 188 destinations.

The UAE’s rise represents one of the most significant passport-power transformations in the history of the index. Over the past 20 years, the country has added 153 destinations to its visa-free access list, moving from the middle of the international rankings into the global elite.

Henley & Partners attributed the UAE’s success to sustained diplomacy, international cooperation and stronger economic and strategic relationships.

Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the index, said passport strength has become one of the clearest expressions of a country’s geopolitical influence.

He explained that the strongest passports are generally held by countries viewed as desirable partners for trade, investment, security and international cooperation.

UNITED STATES AND UNITED KINGDOM LOSE GROUND

The United Kingdom has moved up one place to sixth position after securing visa-free access to China and Malawi, while Canada has risen to seventh.

The United States remains in 10th position and is reportedly among the few highly ranked passport holders whose citizens still require a visa to enter China.

The latest rankings highlight a major shift from the traditional dominance of the Atlantic powers.

In 2006, the United States ranked first and the United Kingdom held third place. Two decades later, the United States has slipped to 10th, while the United Kingdom now stands in sixth position.

Meanwhile, Asia has strengthened its position at the top of the global mobility table, with Singapore, Japan and South Korea occupying leading positions alongside the UAE.

GLOBAL MOBILITY GAP REACHES RECORD LEVEL

While international travel access has expanded for most countries, the gap between the world’s strongest and weakest passports has widened considerably.

In 2006, the leading passports provided access to 130 destinations, while Afghanistan—then at the bottom of the rankings—offered access to just 12. This represented a difference of 118 destinations.

Today, Singapore’s passport grants access to 192 destinations, while Afghanistan remains last with access to only 22—a record global mobility gap of 170 destinations.

Bolivia is reportedly the only passport to have suffered an overall reduction in visa-free access during the past two decades, losing six destinations. Every other passport included in the ranking has gained access.

PEACEFUL COUNTRIES GENERALLY HAVE STRONGER PASSPORTS

Henley & Partners’ analysis found a significant relationship between national peacefulness and passport strength.

Several of the world’s most peaceful countries—including Singapore, Japan, Switzerland, Ireland, Austria, Portugal, Finland, Denmark, New Zealand and Canada—also hold some of the world’s most powerful passports.

At the opposite end of the rankings, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen remain among the least peaceful countries and also possess some of the weakest passports.

However, the findings also reveal major exceptions.

Countries including the United States, Israel, France, Ukraine, the UAE, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico and Russia have passports that perform significantly better than their peace rankings might suggest.

The analysis indicates that diplomatic influence, economic strength, regional integration, institutional confidence and long-standing international agreements can sometimes outweigh a country’s domestic or geopolitical instability.

GLOBAL SOUTH STILL FACES MOBILITY BARRIERS

The report also raises concerns about continuing inequality within the international visa system.

Although greater peace and stability can improve a country’s prospects for securing visa-waiver agreements, many countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the wider Global South continue to face limited diplomatic leverage, restrictive visa policies and fewer reciprocal travel arrangements.

Researchers have argued that parts of the global visa system may continue to favour wealthier and more influential countries, creating structural barriers for travelers from developing regions.

For Caribbean citizens, the findings underline the importance of diplomatic engagement, passport integrity, regional cooperation and carefully negotiated visa-waiver agreements.

MOBILITY BECOMES A FORM OF SECURITY

Henley & Partners said geopolitical uncertainty is increasingly influencing how wealthy individuals and families plan their futures.

During the first six months of 2026, the firm reportedly received applications from citizens of 86 countries across 47 residence and citizenship programmes. More than 28 per cent of applicants were already living outside their country of nationality.

Americans remain the company’s largest source market, while enquiries from residents of the UAE reportedly increased by 41 per cent following heightened regional tensions earlier this year.

Dr. Kaelin said the meaning of wealth is changing beyond financial assets to include the ability to choose where individuals and their families can live, work, study, invest and establish long-term security.

The 20th anniversary findings present a striking global contradiction: people have more freedom to cross borders than ever before, yet the world through which they travel is becoming increasingly divided, uncertain and unstable.

The Henley Passport Index is based on official Timatic travel data supplied by the International Air Transport Association and ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a visa in advance.