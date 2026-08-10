PLP SHAKES UP ST. KITTS POLITICAL LANDSCAPE WITH MASSIVE PEOPLE’S CONVENTION — “RIGHT TEAM” TAKES CENTRE STAGE

Hundreds pack Newtown Paddock as six new candidates join Dr. Timothy Harris, giving the main opposition party declared representation in seven of St. Kitts’ eight constituencies

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — If there was any doubt about the readiness, support or growing political impact of the main opposition People’s Labour Party (PLP), Saturday night delivered a powerful response.

The PLP staged what supporters are describing as one of its biggest political events yet on Saturday, August 8, as hundreds of supporters converged on Newtown Paddock in East Basseterre for the party’s highly anticipated People’s Convention.

It was big. It was energetic. And politically, it sent a message.

Under the banner “Right Direction — Ready to Serve, Ready to Deliver,” the PLP officially introduced six new candidates who will join Party Leader and former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, the sitting Member of Parliament for Constituency #7.

The unveiling effectively presented a seven-member PLP team as the opposition party accelerates preparations for the next general election.

The newly launched candidates are:

Constituency #1 — East Basseterre: Architect and businessman Calvin Alexander Pemberton

Architect and businessman Constituency #2 — Central Basseterre: Community leader Dameon Lawrence

Community leader Constituency #3 — West Basseterre: Popular businessman Troy “Spuddy” Hendrickson

Popular businessman Constituency #4: Youth advocate, educator and UWI law student Delonte Lewis

Youth advocate, educator and UWI law student Constituency #5: Educator and community leader Patricia Isles-Ceasar

Educator and community leader Constituency #7: PLP Leader, former Prime Minister and sitting MP Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

PLP Leader, former Prime Minister and sitting MP Constituency #8: Veteran educator Claudine Saunders

That leaves only Constituency #6, where the PLP is expected to unveil its candidate at a separate event.

And that makes Saturday’s convention particularly significant.

With candidates now publicly iduentified for seven of the eight St. Kitts constituencies, the PLP has moved aggressively towards presenting voters with an almost complete national slate well ahead of the next election.

A CROWD THAT COULD NOT BE IGNORED

The atmosphere at Newtown Paddock was striking.

Hundreds gathered beneath the massive convention tent, while additional supporters occupied surrounding sections of the grounds as the programme unfolded.

PLP supporters have described the gathering as among the largest political conventions staged in St. Kitts in recent decades. While historical crowd comparisons are difficult to independently verify, the turnout and energy on Saturday clearly demonstrated the party’s ability to mobilise a substantial crowd.

Candidate after candidate took the platform, introducing themselves to the wider electorate while outlining concerns, personal experiences and ideas they believe can help move their respective communities forward.

For the PLP, this was not simply another party gathering.

It was a showcase.

NEW FACES. DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS. ONE TEAM.

The candidate lineup brings together experience from architecture, business, education, community development, youth advocacy and law.

Pemberton enters the race with an extensive professional background in architecture and public infrastructure.

Lawrence has positioned himself as a community-focused candidate for Central Basseterre.

Hendrickson, widely known as “Spuddy,” brings his profile as a businessman with longstanding involvement in community and sporting activities into the West Basseterre contest.

Lewis represents a younger generation of aspiring political leadership, with a background in education, youth advocacy and legal studies.

Isles-Ceasar and Saunders bring decades of experience in education and community service to Constituencies #5 and #8 respectively.

At the centre remains Harris, St. Kitts and Nevis’ third Prime Minister, who continues to lead the PLP while representing Constituency #7 in Parliament.

Together, the party is branding the group its “Right Team.”

THE POLITICAL TEMPERATURE JUST WENT UP

Saturday night may prove to be an important moment in the developing political landscape.

The size of the gathering, the unveiling of six candidates in a single night and the presentation of an almost complete slate gave the PLP an opportunity to demonstrate organisation and electoral readiness.

The governing St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party remains firmly in office, and ultimately voters will determine how the competing parties and candidates perform when an election is called.

But one conclusion from Saturday is difficult to miss:

The PLP intends to compete.

With seven candidates now identified and Constituency #6 expected to follow, the opposition party has moved another major step closer to putting its full electoral team before the country.

The road to the next general election may still have some distance to go.

But after the scenes at Newtown Paddock, the political conversation in St. Kitts has undoubtedly entered a new phase.

The “Right Team” has taken the stage. Now the contest begins.