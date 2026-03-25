WAVE OF SUPPORT ERUPTS AS CHARMAINE GIBBS TARGETED BY VILE ONLINE ATTACKS — CARIBBEAN VOICES DEMAND RESPECT FOR WOMEN IN POLITICS

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA — What began as a proud political milestone for businesswoman Charmaine Gibbs quickly descended into a disturbing display of online hostility—but the backlash against that toxicity has sparked a powerful regional response.

Within minutes of her announcement as a Democratic People’s Movement (DPM) candidate for South St. George, social media was flooded with what observers described as a “coordinated hit job,” laced with deeply personal and degrading attacks. The vicious commentary, originating from a local Facebook group, triggered outrage across Grenada and beyond.

But instead of silence, the response was swift—and striking.

Prominent voices, including political figures, attorneys, business leaders, and even opponents, rallied in defense of Gibbs, condemning the culture of tearing down women who dare to step into leadership.

Broadcaster Brenda Baptiste delivered one of the most resonant interventions, calling out the hypocrisy and double standards that women in public life endure. Her message was clear: women must not be eternally judged by their past but recognized for their growth, resilience, and readiness to lead.

Even Attorney General Claudette Joseph, aligned with the opposing political camp, extended public support—signaling that decency must transcend political lines.

From St. Kitts and Nevis, Premier Mark Brantley praised the show of solidarity, urging a shift in Caribbean political culture: “Let ideas contend, not vitriol.”

At the center of it all, Gibbs stood resolute.

In a powerful declaration, she acknowledged her journey—not as a weakness, but as a source of strength: “I stand here not defined by challenges or my past but strengthened by them.”

Her words—and the groundswell of support—have ignited a broader conversation about misogyny in Caribbean politics, the toxic role of social media, and the urgent need to create safer, more respectful spaces for women in leadership.

Because as this moment has made abundantly clear:

the real test is not just who steps forward—but how a society chooses to respond when they do.