ATIBA HARRIS-LED SKNFA DELIVERS HISTORIC FOOTBALL PAYOUT—OVER EC$128,000 DISTRIBUTED TO CLUBS

Premier Division and Division One teams receive major financial boost as association shares prize money and gate receipts with football stakeholders

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The Atiba Harris-led St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association has delivered what is being hailed as a landmark financial payout for domestic football, distributing more than EC$128,000 in prize money to eligible clubs following the 2025/2026 season.

Big support. Real money.

According to the SKNFA, the full prize-money allocation has already been paid to qualifying clubs across the Premier Division and Division One.

The substantial disbursement comes alongside the association’s reported sharing of applicable gate receipts with clubs and members, giving domestic football stakeholders a further financial return from the season.

For teams managing transportation, equipment, player development, training and other operational expenses, the payout represents meaningful support at an important time.

Under President Atiba Harris, the SKNFA has placed increased emphasis on strengthening domestic competitions, rewarding performance and ensuring that clubs benefit more directly from the football product they help to build.

“This investment reflects the SKNFA’s ongoing commitment to rewarding excellence, supporting our clubs, and strengthening the development of football across St. Kitts and Nevis,” the association stated.

The announcement is expected to be welcomed across the football community. Clubs remain at the heart of player development, providing opportunities for young athletes while sustaining competition at the community and national levels.

And when clubs are stronger, the entire sport benefits.

The payout also sends a powerful message that domestic football can produce tangible rewards for participating organisations. While trophies and titles remain central to competition, proper financial support can help clubs improve their structures, expand youth programmes and prepare more effectively for future seasons.

The SKNFA described the prize money as fully distributed to all eligible clubs. Specific allocations to individual teams and the detailed breakdown of gate-receipt shares were not included in the information made available.

Still, the overall figure stands out.

With more than EC$128,000 placed directly into the domestic football structure, the Harris-led administration is positioning club support and financial reinvestment as major pillars of the national game.

For St. Kitts and Nevis football, this is more than a payout. It is a significant investment in the clubs, players and communities keeping the sport alive.