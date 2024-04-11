JAMAICAN MEN OF FLORIDA HONORED BY LAUDERHILL COMMISSIONER DENISE D. GRANT

Commissioner Denise D. Grant



LAUDERHILL, FL – At the Lauderhill Commission meeting on April 8, 2024,

Commissioner Denise D. Grant presented a proclamation to the Jamaican Men of

Florida (JMOF) for their dedication to community service. The organization has

made significant contributions to the community, particularly in outreach to the

homeless population.

The JMOF was established in 2020 with the goal of fostering a sense of community

and brotherhood among Jamaican men in Florida. The organization has made a

significant impact through various initiatives, including providing scholarships,

feeding the homeless, donating to charities, and hosting youth and community

building workshops.

Commissioner Grant recognized the organization’s commitment to empowerment,

service, and community building, and honored their contributions to the City of

Lauderhill. She acknowledged the significant presence of Jamaican men within the

community, with a significant portion of the population claiming Jamaican heritage.

Notable individuals such as Robert Sighn, Everton Hanson, and Kirk Lawrence

were also recognized for their contributions to the city.

The proclamation celebrates the JMOF’s achievements and looks forward to

continued collaboration in building a stronger, more vibrant community for all.

Commissioner Grant’s recognition of the organization’s efforts serves as a

testament to the positive impact they have had on the community.

It must be noted that State Representative Daryl Campbell was honored at the

Commission Meeting