DR. HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS PAYS GLOWING TRIBUTE TO CHARLES LUCIEN WILKIN, CMG, KC

Former Prime Minister remembers distinguished attorney as a fearless defender of constitutional democracy, good governance and national service

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Former Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris has paid tribute to the late Charles Lucien Wilkin, CMG, KC, describing him as a respected legal luminary, accomplished sportsman and devoted patriot whose contribution will continue to influence St. Kitts and Nevis for generations.

The tribute was issued as citizens gathered at the Catholic Church on Friday, August 7, to celebrate Wilkin’s life and enduring national legacy.

“Charles was a giant in sport, a legal luminary and a man of remarkable intellect. But for me, above all else, he was a true patriot of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris stated.

He said Wilkin possessed a deep commitment to justice, constitutional order and the rule of law. According to Harris, the distinguished King’s Counsel understood that the Constitution was more than a legal document—it was the foundation of the nation’s democracy, rights and freedoms.

Harris remembered Wilkin as a constitutional scholar, champion of good governance and outspoken advocate for the people. He said Wilkin consistently demonstrated the courage to speak publicly on important national matters, even when remaining silent might have been easier.

“His voice was clear, principled and guided by an unwavering love for country,” Harris said.

The former prime minister highlighted Wilkin’s public contribution during the period preceding the 2015 General Elections, when the country faced heightened political and social concerns.

Harris said Wilkin stood among several prominent national voices calling for respect for democratic principles, constitutional order and accountable leadership.

“He spoke firmly and fearlessly. Our nation is stronger because he did,” Harris stated.

Wilkin’s contribution, Harris noted, extended well beyond the courtroom. His involvement in law, sport and civic affairs helped shape the national character and demonstrated that patriotism must be expressed through service, courage and a willingness to defend important principles.

“Today, we mourn his passing, but we also celebrate a life of substance. A life of service. A life devoted to justice, country and people,” the tribute continued.

Harris extended condolences to Wilkin’s wife, Shermaine; his children; siblings; and the wider Wilkin family. He prayed that they would receive comfort and strength during their period of mourning.

He expressed hope that Wilkin’s life would continue inspiring citizens who believe in justice, constitutional democracy, good governance and faithful national service.

“Rest in eternal peace, Charles. You served your country well. You made your voice count. And your legacy will live on,” Harris concluded.

Charles Lucien Wilkin, CMG, KC, is widely remembered for his distinguished legal career, contribution to public discourse and longstanding involvement in sport and civic life across St. Kitts and Nevis.