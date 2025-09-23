Basseterre, St. Kitts — Times Caribbean Feature — The Caribbean is not just a region of turquoise waters and lush landscapes — it is a cradle of global talent. From music and film to athletics and politics, Caribbean sons and daughters have risen to international acclaim while proudly carrying their roots.

Today, we look at the most famous living person born in each Caribbean country and territory — a snapshot of the extraordinary human capital this small but mighty region has gifted the world.

Anguilla: Zharnel Hughes

The sprint king who has broken British records but never forgotten his Anguillan roots. Hughes has become the face of Anguillan athletics on the global stage.

Antigua & Barbuda: Sir Vivian Richards

“The Master Blaster,” widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, remains an enduring global sporting icon.

Aruba: Xander Bogaerts

The two-time World Series champion and MLB All-Star is Aruba’s baseball pride.

The Bahamas: Mychal Thompson

NBA champion, broadcaster, and father to Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, Mychal remains a household name in basketball.

Barbados: Rihanna

Global superstar, fashion mogul, and philanthropist — Rihanna is without doubt the Caribbean’s biggest cultural export.

Belize: Shyne Barrow

From chart-topping rapper to Belize’s Leader of the Opposition, Shyne embodies a rare blend of entertainment and political leadership.

Bermuda: Lena Headley

International actress recognized for her powerful roles, Headley has brought Bermuda’s name to the global film stage.

British Virgin Islands: Kyron McMaster

Two-time Commonwealth Games champion, McMaster put the BVI on the athletics map.

Cayman Islands: Selita Ebanks

Supermodel and former Victoria’s Secret Angel, Ebanks is one of the Caribbean’s most recognizable faces in global fashion.

Cuba: Gloria Estefan

The “Queen of Latin Pop,” Estefan remains one of the most successful Cuban-born artists in history.

Curaçao: Andruw Jones

Baseball legend, five-time MLB All-Star, and one of the best defensive outfielders ever.

Dominica: Thea LaFond

Triple jump star and Dominica’s first Olympic medalist, LaFond is an athletic pioneer.

Dominican Republic: Juan Luis Guerra

The legendary singer-songwriter whose merengue and bachata hits resonate across the world.

French Guiana: Mike Maignan

The AC Milan goalkeeper and French national team star is one of the region’s top football exports.

Grenada: Kirani James

Olympic and World Champion sprinter, James is the “Spice Isle’s” greatest sporting icon.

Guadeloupe: Teddy Riner

Ten-time World Judo Champion, Riner is a colossus in international sport.

Guyana: Letitia Wright

The Hollywood actress, best known for her role as Shuri in Marvel’s Black Panther, has become a global household name.

Haiti: Wyclef Jean

The Grammy-winning musician and humanitarian has carried Haiti’s flag on the world’s largest stages.

Jamaica: Usain Bolt

The fastest man in history — Bolt’s name is synonymous with Jamaica’s global dominance in sprinting.

Martinique: Wendie Renard

Captain of France’s women’s national football team, Renard is among the best defenders in the sport.

Montserrat: Maizie Williams

Original member of the iconic disco group Boney M, Williams is Montserrat’s enduring cultural export.

Puerto Rico: Bad Bunny

Global reggaeton superstar, chart dominator, and cultural influencer — Bad Bunny is Puerto Rico’s modern musical giant.

St. Kitts & Nevis: Kim Collins

The Federation’s sprinting legend, World Champion, and Commonwealth gold medalist — Collins remains the face of SKN athletics.

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred

One of the fastest rising stars in track and field, Alfred has brought world attention to St. Lucia.

St. Vincent & the Grenadines: Adonal Foyle

Former NBA player and humanitarian, Foyle remains one of SVG’s most celebrated figures.

Suriname: Clarence Seedorf

Footballing legend, four-time UEFA Champions League winner, and one of the Caribbean’s greatest athletes.

Trinidad & Tobago: Nicki Minaj

The “Queen of Rap,” Minaj is a global superstar who proudly references her Trinbagonian heritage.

Turks & Caicos Islands: Billy Forbes

Professional footballer and national team star, Forbes is Turks & Caicos’ most recognized sporting name.

U.S. Virgin Islands: Tim Duncan

“The Big Fundamental,” five-time NBA champion, and one of the greatest basketball players in history.

ANALYSIS: SMALL ISLANDS, GLOBAL GIANTS

What this list reveals is the outsized global influence of the Caribbean. Though small in size and population, these islands consistently produce world-class talent across music, sport, politics, and culture.

From Rihanna’s billion-dollar empire to Usain Bolt’s sprint dominance, from Gloria Estefan’s musical revolution to Kim Collins’ athletic longevity, the Caribbean continues to show that its people can compete and thrive on the world’s biggest stages.

The Caribbean story is one of resilience, creativity, and excellence — proof that from the smallest islands can come the world’s most remarkable stars.