CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER ATTENDS GLOBALEDUCATION FORUM IN BOTSWANA

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, September 12, 2025: Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil

Morris, attended the 11th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (COL-PCF11), a

premier international gathering hosted by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) from

Wednesday, September 10 to Friday, September 12, in Gaborone, Botswana.

The forum, held under the theme “Innovative Open Education: Fostering Resilient Societies for

Sustainable Economic Development”, brought together Ministers of Education, scholars, and

education practitioners from across the Commonwealth to explore transformative strategies for

expanding access to education, particularly in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).

Mr. Morris, who serves as both the National Focal Point for COL and a member of the

Management Committee of the Virtual University for Small States of the Commonwealth

(VUSSC), joins a distinguished delegation of education leaders committed to advancing

inclusive open learning.



In preparation for the forum, Mr. Morris collaborated with fellow VUSSC committee

members—Dr. Maggy Beukes-Amiss, Prof. Patila Amosa, Dr. Schontal Moore, Prof. R. Mohee,

and Dr. Raelyn Esau to co-author a concept paper titled “Changing Mindsets for Inclusive Open

Education – The VUSSC Leadership Initiative.” The paper, which outlines leadership strategies

to foster inclusive education across small states, was officially accepted by the COL-PCF11

review committee and will be presented during the event.

Ahead of the forum’s opening, Mr. Morris participated in the in-person VUSSC Management

Committee Meeting on Tuesday, September 09, where members discussed strategic priorities for

VUSSC’s 2026–2028 planning cycle.

Reflecting on the significance of the forum, Mr. Morris shared,

“It is an honour to participate in this important dialogue. The opportunity to share experiences

and learn from others across the Commonwealth is invaluable as we work to strengthen inclusive

education systems.”

Mr. Morris’s participation at COL-PCF11 was made possible through the support of COL-

VUSSC, reflecting St. Kitts and Nevis’s capacity to engage meaningfully on the international

stage. It also reaffirms the nation’s steadfast commitment to advancing educational innovation,

promoting equity, and fostering collaboration throughout the Commonwealth.