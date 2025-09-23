CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER ATTENDS GLOBALEDUCATION FORUM IN BOTSWANA
Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, September 12, 2025: Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil
Morris, attended the 11th Pan-Commonwealth Forum on Open Learning (COL-PCF11), a
premier international gathering hosted by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) from
Wednesday, September 10 to Friday, September 12, in Gaborone, Botswana.
The forum, held under the theme “Innovative Open Education: Fostering Resilient Societies for
Sustainable Economic Development”, brought together Ministers of Education, scholars, and
education practitioners from across the Commonwealth to explore transformative strategies for
expanding access to education, particularly in Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
Mr. Morris, who serves as both the National Focal Point for COL and a member of the
Management Committee of the Virtual University for Small States of the Commonwealth
(VUSSC), joins a distinguished delegation of education leaders committed to advancing
inclusive open learning.
In preparation for the forum, Mr. Morris collaborated with fellow VUSSC committee
members—Dr. Maggy Beukes-Amiss, Prof. Patila Amosa, Dr. Schontal Moore, Prof. R. Mohee,
and Dr. Raelyn Esau to co-author a concept paper titled “Changing Mindsets for Inclusive Open
Education – The VUSSC Leadership Initiative.” The paper, which outlines leadership strategies
to foster inclusive education across small states, was officially accepted by the COL-PCF11
review committee and will be presented during the event.
Ahead of the forum’s opening, Mr. Morris participated in the in-person VUSSC Management
Committee Meeting on Tuesday, September 09, where members discussed strategic priorities for
VUSSC’s 2026–2028 planning cycle.
Reflecting on the significance of the forum, Mr. Morris shared,
“It is an honour to participate in this important dialogue. The opportunity to share experiences
and learn from others across the Commonwealth is invaluable as we work to strengthen inclusive
education systems.”
Mr. Morris’s participation at COL-PCF11 was made possible through the support of COL-
VUSSC, reflecting St. Kitts and Nevis’s capacity to engage meaningfully on the international
stage. It also reaffirms the nation’s steadfast commitment to advancing educational innovation,
promoting equity, and fostering collaboration throughout the Commonwealth.
