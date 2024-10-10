St. Kitts and Nevis Stars Jahzara Claxton and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett Earn Full-Time Academy Contracts with Cricket West Indies

“

In a major boost for the future of West Indies cricket, St. Kitts and Nevis’ own Jahzara Claxton and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett have been awarded full-time, one-year academy contracts by Cricket West Indies (CWI). The contracts, effective from October 1, 2024, highlight the federation’s rising prominence in the regional cricket scene as both young athletes are set to receive world-class training and development over the next year.

Earlier today, CWI announced the awarding of full-time contracts to 30 young cricketers, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing emerging talent across the Caribbean. For the first time, the Men’s Academy cohort, including Bowen-Tuckett, will be based full-time at the CWI-owned Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua, where they will undergo year-long, intensive training. The Women’s Academy, featuring Claxton, will continue to develop through specialized training camps and high-performance programs, as well as international tours, further advancing women’s cricket in the region.

Jahzara Claxton, representing the Women’s Academy, and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, representing the Men’s Academy, are two standout players from St. Kitts and Nevis whose performances have earned them this prestigious recognition. These contracts will enable them to fine-tune their skills, preparing them for the rigors of regional and international competition.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The CWI Academies are instrumental in bridging the gap between junior and senior levels, ensuring that both men and women receive the support they need to succeed internationally.” The 2024/25 season is poised to accelerate the growth of these talented cricketers as they benefit from holistic training that goes beyond the field, incorporating leadership development and media engagement.

With Jahzara Claxton and Carlon Bowen-Tuckett now stepping into the spotlight as part of this elite training group, St. Kitts and Nevis has much to look forward to as these two promising stars embark on a transformative journey in West Indies cricket. Their success underscores the nation’s growing impact on the sport and sets the stage for even greater achievements in the years to come.