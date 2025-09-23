NATIONAL HALF HOLIDAY – STATE FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED FOR FORMER GOVERNOR-GENERAL SIR EDMUND LAWRENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 23, 2025 — The Federal Cabinet has announced, with a profound sense of national loss, the official funeral arrangements for the late former Governor-General, His Excellency Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, GCMG, OBE, CSM, JP, who passed away on September 7th, 2025.

Sir Edmund, who served as the third Governor-General of the Federation from 2013 to 2015, will be accorded a State Funeral in recognition of his immense contributions to national development.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 2nd, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street, Basseterre.

National Observances

The Cabinet has approved a series of solemn tributes to honour Sir Edmund’s distinguished service:

Lying-in-State Ceremony: The late Sir Edmund will lie in state at Government House on the morning of the funeral, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. , providing members of the public the opportunity to pay their final respects.

The late Sir Edmund will lie in state at on the morning of the funeral, from , providing members of the public the opportunity to pay their final respects. National Half-Holiday: Thursday, October 2nd, will be observed as a national half-holiday , ensuring citizens across the Federation may participate in this moment of national mourning and reflection.

Thursday, October 2nd, will be observed as a , ensuring citizens across the Federation may participate in this moment of national mourning and reflection. Books of Condolence: Official Books of Condolence are open to the public at Government Headquarters on workdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until the day of the funeral. Additionally, from Thursday, September 25th, books will be available at Government House on workdays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Legacy of a Distinguished Son of the Soil

Sir Edmund Lawrence was a pioneering figure in the economic development of St. Kitts and Nevis. As the founding General Manager of the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, his visionary leadership laid the foundation for the Federation’s financial sector and broader economic resilience.

His tenure as Governor-General, though brief, was characterized by integrity, wisdom, and a fervent dedication to public service, reflecting the values that guided his professional and personal life.

National Condolences

The Government and people of St. Christopher and Nevis extend deepest condolences to Lady Lawrence, his children, and the entire Lawrence family.

“As we prepare to bid farewell, we celebrate the life of a truly distinguished son of the soil whose contributions have left an enduring mark on our nation,” the Cabinet noted in its announcement.

Sir Edmund’s passing is not only a personal loss to his family but also a national bereavement, marking the departure of one of the Federation’s most respected statesmen.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.