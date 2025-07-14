JUNI LIBURD: A SON OF MCKNIGHT WHO BECAME THE UNDISPUTED KING OF BROADCASTING IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS



Celebrating 55 Glorious Years of Resilience, Passion, and Freedom on the Airwaves

From the humble streets of McKnight to the commanding frequencies of Freedom FM 106.5, Clement Wickham “Juni” Liburd has carved an indelible legacy as the undisputed giant of media broadcasting in St. Kitts and Nevis. A pioneer, a visionary, a voice for the people—Juni is more than a broadcaster; he is an institution.

As a young boy clutching a transistor radio in the schoolyard while others played, Juni was already tuning in to destiny. Inspired by legendary voices like Willie James and Wilsy White, he dared to dream when the odds said otherwise. That dream would evolve into five decades of fearless, uncompromising service to a nation in search of its voice.

Armed with a Master’s Degree in Education and Broadcasting, Juni returned home only to be told, “go back to America—there’s no room here.” But Juni’s McKnight spirit—tough, resilient, and unbreakable—refused to be silenced. He credits his community upbringing and mentor Karney Osborne for helping shape his purpose and sharpen his edge.

He honed his craft at ZIZ, Sugar City Rock, and VON Radio, and in 2010, he did the unthinkable—he launched Freedom FM 106.5. A dream turned reality. A station built not just with wires and soundboards, but with courage, clarity, and conviction.

Today, Juni Liburd is the voice of the voiceless. He is a historian, a community builder, a teacher, a disc jockey, a Pan-Africanist, and a cultural guardian. Through Freedom FM, he has built a platform where:

Voices on every side of the debate are heard

Social issues are dissected with truth and tenacity

Young talent finds footing and a stage to shine

Businesses, especially small ones, are promoted and celebrated

Transparency, accountability, and empowerment echo across the airwaves

When you say “broadcasting” in the Federation, the people hear Freedom 106.5 FM. And when you say Freedom, you feel the heartbeat of Juni Liburd—calm, strong, proud.

At 55 years and counting, Mr. Liburd’s broadcast journey is a symphony of passion, principle, and purpose. His humility, discipline, and unshakable belief in the power of the people make him not just a radio legend but a national treasure.

To Juni Liburd — thank you for being the voice that never wavered, the soul that never surrendered, and the man who turned McKnight grit into national greatness.

Long live the King of Broadcasting. Long live Juni Liburd.