PLP CONVENTION FEVER IGNITES THE NATION — “Bring Back PLP: Better for All” gains MASSIVE traction as thousands prepare to descend on Basseterre for historic political comeback



“Bring Back PLP: Better for All” gains MASSIVE traction as thousands prepare to descend on Basseterre for historic political comeback

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — With just days to go before the most electrifying political event of the year, momentum is reaching a fever pitch for the People’s Labour Party’s National Convention 2025, set to make history at Greenlands Park this Saturday, July 12th at 3:00 PM.

The powerful and unifying theme “BRING BACK PLP: BETTER FOR ALL” has gripped the hearts of thousands across St. Kitts and Nevis, sparking islandwide anticipation and emotional resonance not seen since the golden days of Team Unity’s rise.

“This isn’t just a convention. It’s a call to action, a movement, a revolution of the people demanding leadership that works for them — not against them,” declared a fired-up PLP supporter in Central Basseterre.

A PARK STEEPED IN HISTORY — A MOMENT THAT WILL DEFINE THE FUTURE

Greenlands Park, the sacred battleground of political giants, will host its first-ever party convention, and it’s none other than the PLP setting the pace yet again. From the legendary launch of Team Unity in 2013 to unforgettable rallies that shaped national destiny, the Park is no stranger to history — and on July 12th, history will be made again.

“Greenlands is where movements are born, and this Convention will prove that the PLP is the next unstoppable wave of leadership this country needs,” said one PLP stalwart.

DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS TO DELIVER BLOCKBUSTER ADDRESS

All eyes and ears will be locked on Dr. The Hon. Timothy Harris, revered as one of the most effective Prime Ministers in the Federation’s history and the only man many believe can steer the country back to prosperity. His keynote speech is expected to be visionary, bold, and blistering — packed with policy direction, national healing, and a roadmap to restore good governance and economic revival.

“Our people want hope. They want honesty. They want help. The PLP is here to bring all three — and more,” said Dr. Harris.

PLP: A MOVEMENT ON THE RISE

Second-highest vote-getting party in the last election

Eight (8) energized constituency groups, each with powerful leadership

Unshakable grassroots support, growing daily

A reputation for delivery, discipline, and doing the people’s business

The PLP is not just coming back — it’s coming back stronger, better, and more united than ever.

A NATIONAL INVITATION TO WITNESS GREATNESS

The PLP National Convention 2025 is more than an event. It’s an experience. It’s the beating heart of a movement ready to bring jobs, housing, water, electricity, healthcare, dignity, and pride back to every man, woman, and child in the Federation.

“Come for the speeches, stay for the spirit. Come see what real leadership looks like. Come join the fight for a better St. Kitts and Nevis!” urged the PLP Convention Planning Committee.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event : PLP National Convention 2025

: PLP National Convention 2025 Date : Saturday, July 12, 2025

: Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Location : Greenlands Park, Basseterre

: Greenlands Park, Basseterre Theme: “BRING BACK PLP: BETTER FOR ALL”

Wear your orange. Bring your flag. Raise your voice. The future is calling.

Authorized by the People’s Labour Party — For the People. With the People.