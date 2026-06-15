Teresa Dias Celebrated for Academic Success, Leadership and Excellence in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, ROC, June 13, 2026 — St. Kitts and Nevis national Miss Teresa Dias has proudly added her name to the growing list of nationals achieving academic success overseas, after graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Tropical Agriculture and International Cooperation from the National Pingtung University of Science and Technology in Taiwan.

The Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan) extended warm congratulations to Miss Dias on her outstanding accomplishment.

Adding even greater distinction to the occasion, Dias was also honoured with the Best Conduct Excellence Award, a recognition that highlights her exemplary character, discipline, leadership, and strong commitment to excellence.

“Teresa was also recognized with the Best Conduct Excellence Award, reflecting her exemplary character, leadership, and commitment to excellence,” the Embassy stated.

Miss Dias was commended not only for her academic achievements, but also for her dedicated service and leadership as President of the Association of St. Kitts and Nevis Nationals in Taiwan and as a proud Cultural Ambassador for the Federation.

Throughout her years of study, she played an active role in supporting the Embassy’s cultural exchange activities, helping to showcase the beauty, talent, and national pride of St. Kitts and Nevis in Taiwan.

“Throughout her studies, she generously supported the Embassy’s cultural exchange activities and proudly represented St. Kitts and Nevis,” said His Excellency Donya L. Francis, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of China (Taiwan), who attended the graduation ceremony and delivered congratulatory remarks to the Graduating Class of 2026.

The Embassy praised Miss Dias for her dedication, humility, and service, describing her as a positive example of the Federation’s young people making meaningful contributions on the international stage.

“We extend our warmest congratulations to Teresa and wish her every success in the future,” the Embassy added.

Miss Dias’ achievement stands as another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, reflecting the continued success of the nation’s students in Taiwan and the strong educational partnership between both countries.