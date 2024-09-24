Dominica’s President Heads 6-Person Delegation to the 79th UN General Assembly

The President of Dominica, Her Excellency Sylvanie Burton, DAH, is leading a high-level delegation to the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. President Burton is scheduled to address the General Assembly on Wednesday, September 25th, where global leaders will discuss progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and future plans for sustainable development, peace, and human dignity.

Under the theme “Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development, and human dignity for present and future generations,” the session will focus on overcoming recent global challenges and exploring action-oriented documents like the ‘Pact for the Future,’ the ‘Global Digital Compact,’ and the ‘Declaration on Future Generations.’

Joining President Burton in Dominica’s delegation are First Gentleman Mr. Gilbert Burton, Minister for Foreign Affairs Honourable Dr. Vince Henderson, Permanent Representative to the UN H.E. Philbert Aaron, Deputy Permanent Representative H.E. Kelver Darroux, Consular Sheldon Peter Anthony, and Assistant Superintendent of Police Valda Powell.

While President Burton is abroad, Her Excellency Josette Matthew will serve as Acting President of Dominica.