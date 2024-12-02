IS THE PM DREW ADMINISTRATION LAYING GROUNDWORK FOR OFFICE OF PRIME MINISTER’S SPOUSE?

Speculation is swirling around St. Kitts and Nevis following the inaugural media full length interview appearance of Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew, wife of Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew since her marriage in March of this Year, sparking debates about the possible establishment of an Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister in the upcoming budget.

Mrs. Prince-Drew, a highly accomplished Caribbean attorney, diplomat, and intellectual, made her first interview appearance on local media on Monday, December 2nd. Hosted by Jamiella McPhail on Freedom FM and WINN FM, the interviews provided insight into Mrs. Prince-Drew’s background, upbringing, professional journey, and current role in public life.

In a social media post promoting the interviews, Mrs. Prince-Drew expressed gratitude for the warm reception she has received since relocating to St. Kitts. She wrote:

“I’m grateful for the love and kindness I’ve received in my new home. Join me tomorrow on Freedom FM (10 am) & Winn FM (11 am) for an exclusive interview as I delve into my background, my journey, and the road I am on today.”

While the interviews were warmly received by many, others have questioned their timing and purpose. Observers note that such an appearance coincides with ongoing budget preparations and raises the possibility of an unprecedented budget allocation to establish an Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister.

A Regional Precedent?

The establishment of such offices is not entirely new in the region. For instance, The Bahamas has an Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, tasked with engaging in charitable and social development activities. Proponents argue that such offices can enhance the visibility and coordination of philanthropic efforts, while critics contend they risk becoming costly and unnecessary expenditures.

The Road Ahead

If the administration does propose such an office in the upcoming budget, it will likely spark significant debate. Supporters of Mrs. Prince-Drew highlight her credentials and potential to contribute meaningfully to national development, while skeptics question the financial implications and precedent it sets.

With the budget presentation just weeks away, all eyes will be on the government’s plans and whether Mrs. Prince-Drew’s inaugural media engagement signals a larger role for the spouse of the Prime Minister in the nation’s governance structure.