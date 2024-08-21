Telharsha Smithen Promoted to Cafeteria Chef De Partie at Four Seasons Nevis

We are delighted to announce the promotion of Telharsha Smithen, affectionately known as “Telly,” to the esteemed role of Cafeteria Chef De Partie at Four Seasons Nevis.

With a wealth of experience gained from various roles in the kitchens of Four Seasons Nevis, Telly is now set to embark on an exciting new journey to elevate the dining experience at our Paradise View restaurant. Her unwavering commitment to excellence and deep understanding of our culinary operations have positioned her as the perfect candidate for this role.

As Telly steps into her new position, we are confident that her leadership and culinary skills will continue to make a positive impact on our team and the overall dining experience. Her passion for food and dedication to her craft are sure to enhance the offerings at Paradise View, making it an even more exceptional destination for our guests.

Please join us in congratulating Telly on this well-deserved promotion!

Andrea Ferrandi

Executive Chef, Four Seasons Nevis