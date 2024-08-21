PM DREW RETURNS FROM UNINTERRUPTED VACATION LEAVE AND ORDERS SUSPENSION OF POLICE LEAVE AS CRIME SURGE CONTINUES TO ELEVATE

PRIME MINISTER DREW RETURNS FROM LEAVE AND ORDERS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF POLICE LEAVE AMID CRIME SURGE

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 21, 2024 – In response to the ongoing crime wave, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew has returned from personal leave and immediately directed the suspension of all leave for personnel within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. This decisive action highlights the government’s urgent response to the escalating violence affecting the nation.

A memo issued on August 21, 2024, by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, addressed to Divisional Commanders and Heads of Departments, details the directive:

Memo

To: Divisional Commanders / Head of Departments

From: Deputy Commissioner of Police

Cc: Force Personnel Officer

Date: August 21, 2024

Subject: SUSPENSION OF ALL LEAVE

I am writing to inform you of an urgent operational directive that requires immediate attention and compliance. Effective immediately, all forms of leave, including vacation leave, have been suspended across the entire Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

This decision has been necessitated by the current surge in homicides and demands on our force, which require a full complement of personnel to ensure public safety, law, and order.

In light of this, all officers currently on vacation leave in the Federation are hereby recalled to duty. Officers are expected to report to their respective stations or assigned duties without delay.

We recognize the importance of leave for the well-being of our officers, and this decision was not taken lightly. However, the present circumstances demand that we all stand ready to fulfill our duties to the fullest extent possible.

Divisional Commanders are instructed to ensure that this directive is communicated to all affected personnel.

We invite all available ranks to a General Commissioner’s Lecture on Friday, 23rd August at the Police Training School at 09:00hrs.

Your cooperation and dedication in these challenging times are highly appreciated.

This extraordinary measure underscores the gravity of the current situation, as the Prime Minister takes decisive steps to bolster the nation’s security apparatus. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, now operating with all hands on deck, is expected to intensify efforts to restore peace and stability amidst the surge in violent crime.